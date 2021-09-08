Reviews of the Alex Mill merino knit cardigan





Conveyor belts at airports. Endless corridors in vast office buildings. Purgatory. Life (and, presumably, the sequel) is full of liminal spaces. But none provide such a vexing styling dilemma as one that bridges the gap between midsummer and the actual onset of fall. I’m talking about those dreaded few weeks that we’ve come to call “transition season”, probably because calling it “shit time” doesn’t quite sound the same. We all know the problem – it can be hot, cold, rainy, sunny, muggy, and balmy on the same day – but it’s still remarkably difficult to tune out a single adjustment that can handle it. I’m not saying I found the quick fix, but I can tell you that one of the best ways to start overcoming this seemingly overwhelming problem is to have a light cardigan on hand pretty much at all times. And, hey, guess what: Alex Mill just released a trio of merino cardigans that fit the bill perfectly. Reverse-stitched merino wool cardigan Alex Moulin

alexmill.com $ 135.00 The brand’s cardigans feature reverse seams and are made from 100% superfine merino wool, which if you haven’t heard a million other stylish writers and hikers tell you the same, is essentially OG tech fabric. . It regulates heat, resists odor, and is remarkably comfortable against your skin. This means you can turn it on when “fast” is still just a whisper in the wind and you won’t end up overheating. And thanks to the cardaissance underway in men’s fashion right now, your button-down knit – available in navy blue, gray, and a striking “golden khaki” – can be teamed with everything from chinos and button-down shirts to the office to. faded t-shirts. and even more messy denim. The choice is yours. Of course, the choice habit be yours if your favorite cardigan runs out before you collect it yourself. And thanks to Alex Mill’s continued popularity with savvy online shoppers (like you!), There’s a non-zero chance that this will happen in the not-so-distant future. If you want to avoid shedding a tear or two on your keyboard later, your best bet is to get while everything is fine and grab your favorite color (s) now and keep one handy at all times. Better safe than sorry, right? Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire's Style Director, covering everything from fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

