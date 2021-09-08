Depop Couture takes over New York Fashion Week





Fashion week is back, baby, although it seems like everything else is back, baby, the private feelings of many peoples are at odds with the propagandistic positivity peddled by the elders of the industry. If it was up to me, a fellow fashion journalist texted me last weekend, I’d rather be in my room watching Law and order with a chamber pot. NYFW, September 2021: Dun-dun! But Tuesday afternoon, as I attended my first in-person fashion show since I was in Paris for the menswear shows in January 2020, I was smiling as I thought, I’m so happy to be sitting in a Jungle-themed nightclub in Midtown on this mushroom shaped stool, next to this animatronic elephant, watch this person in an ostrich feather thong carrying a small dog on an astroturf track. The designer of this barely dog-friendly dress was Sintra Martins, a Parsons graduate (and former Thom Browne intern) who launched her Saint Sintra label last year. On a soundtrack of psycho-pop covers of Blondie and B-sides of the Millennium Girl Group, she showed clothes in conversation with the uplifting and irrational styles of the early to mid-2000s MTV Video Music Awards: Crystals draped in a shape suggesting a mini bubble dress, pumps and ruffles on Little Lord Fauntleroy types, and Ibiza-style rope skirts with fishnet tops and dresses. Martins is a supplier of what I would call Depop Couture, a DIY mix of kitchen sink and Club Kid thrift store with the playful adult attitude of Distraught plus an occasional exuberance and political inaccuracy due to Dior of the Galliano era. In fact, all models wore thongs to some extent and nipples were almost always visible. Which is either a sign of liberation or a situation of new clothes for the emperor, depending on your level of cynicism. Pairs of mannequins at the Collina Strada salon. Fernanda Calfat Fernanda Calfat What makes this new fashion trend interesting is the way the runway seems to mirror the audience, creating a loop of inspiration and representation. Fashion week has always attracted peacocks and began to draw a new breed when the industry began to open its doors over a decade ago to bloggers whose fanaticism for fashion violated the pristine terms that editors followed to dress modestly in fashion shows. But in the chaos of the past 18 months, a number of young people have started to see themselves as their greatest visual creation and designers and PRs have responded similarly. This means that these in-person shows are poised to be a scene of shock to the industry, perhaps a disruption of the old order. Marginal figures who once preened in front of photographers are now perhaps the dominant strain: Outside of the show, people smoked cigarettes in polyester nightgowns, lucite wedge heels, and a Statue of Liberty gown, in a Prada sleeveless neoprene dress with red satin puff sleeves. . I spoke with Gutes Guterman, the co-editor of the drunken canal, which is releasing a fashion issue this week that lovingly parodies the cover of Vogues September issue, and sponsored a party with Saint Sintra that should tell you something about the New Order, which the independent media darling of the week is a zine-ish art project launched in the summer of 2020. A friend of Gutermans, a model, chatted with us as they changed from a miniskirt and denim tank top to more masc black pants and a T-shirt for a Prabal Gurung casting, revealing the waistband of their panties to me and the rest of 57th Street. Something strange was happening: In my vintage Atelier Versace shirt and Casey Casey pants, I felt underdressed. It seemed that the attitude and the URL characters had gotten the better of IRL. I reported this to a friend, a streetstyle photographer who has been on the scene for ages. Well, he said, it’s because there are no publishers. I looked around, and indeed, even though we were at a little parade, first a bunch of trendy young designers, there were indeed no other types of magazines, no one was dressing. warmly, for business, during fashion week. In fact, everyone was either dressed as Evan Mockcool T-shirts and subtly funky pants with sports drink-colored hair or Carrie Bradshaw: in little pencil skirts and modest, expensive heels, in which the cute show of the Mid-century domesticity is violated by a revealing crop top.

