Three Style Tips To Help You Play With More Consistency | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





# 1. Wear tighter fabrics



Tighter fabrics give you more control, make you feel more sane, says Karen. Makes you feel like if you’re feeling anxious you can actually harness that into something else. Something healthy.

She recommends anything in shape. Bonus points if there’s a turtleneck involved (which, thanks to the laxity of many course dress codes, there are retro options for the casual and style-savvy golfers). Think of it as if you were wrapping your body in a tight embrace, which scientists say induces a calming effect, making you feel more lucid and in control. (This is also the premise of the popular swaddling therapy technique introduced in Japan years ago.) There’s also something to be said for compression garments which reduce inflammation and encourage circulation to a point, of course. Make sure that your sports clothing is always breathable and does not restrict body movement. Like these options below:

N ° 2. Give shades of brown In the field of fashion psychology, which focuses on the connotations of clothing for the wearer and the collector, brown is associated with stability, reliability and practicality. According to Karen, it’s a color that grounds and cultivates intuition, which helps a player look and feel more in control. Brown box [give] a sense of being rooted, says Karen. So look for beige, caramel, coffee, they have the same basic color scheme.

In fall-ready hues, from macadamia to walnut, these neutral looks promote intuition and encourage consistency:

N ° 3. Don’t neglect the accessories Any touring player will tell you: Consistency comes down to the details. To show reliability on the course, experiment with iconic or lucky pieces that you associate with positive feelings or play out highlights. For example, Dustin Johnson always carries coins from the 1960s in his bag. They’re a good reminder of the scores I’m trying to achieve, he says. Will Zalatoris marks his Titleist Pro V1 golf balls with his initials and the number 99, which in a hint of nostalgia and originality comes from a game by Dave & Busters in which he always shoots 99 while throwing a soccer ball. As a sign of respect for one of the GOATS, Patrick Reed still has a Kobe Bryant putter cover reigning over his clubs.

If you’re looking for a signature prop to focus some consistency in your game, check out these options we love:

