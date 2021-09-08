Contextual guide, free events – WWD

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, as are the events that accompany it.

With the fashion week kicking off on Wednesday, many brands and businesses have created pop-up stores for guests to visit. Although many fashion shows are invitation-only, these pop-ups are open to the general public.

Revolve, the popular online retailer, will debut at New York Fashion Week for the first time and have a pop-up called Revolve Gallery. Ksubi, who is also making his solo debut this week, will be opening a weeklong gallery showcasing a limited-edition Ksubi x Hidji capsule collection.

From free ice cream to piercings, here’s a look at the public events to check out during New York Fashion Week.

Dior Beauté





The beauty brand will open an immersive Miss Dior Millefiori Garden pop-up to celebrate the launch of its New Miss Dior Eau de Parfum fragrance. The store will feature in-person and virtual events hosted by fashion influencers Valeria Lipovetsky and Sai De Silva and TikTok star Avani Gregg. The pop-up will be exclusively linked to e-commerce via dior.com, where shoppers will be able to sample products on site while shopping online. Exclusive offers will also be available, such as a limited edition personalized Miss Dior tote bag with purchases over $ 150.

The installation will take place at Gansevoort Plaza and will take place from September 13 to 16. The events will be open for pre-registrations on September 7th.

Creatively

The Creative Jobs Platform will appear in secret locations throughout New York City, where each stop will feature notable creatives, who identify as BIPOC and / or a woman. They will create free artwork or personalized clothing on site. Each location will be revealed a few hours in advance via the social media accounts of the artists who will be featured. These include Quiana Parks, Siobhan O’Dwyer, Dirt Cobain, B Peppers, asap.gif, Broadie, Erick Davila, and The Locker Room. Creatively will also be giving away free ice cream, coffee and hoodies to all creatives.

Creatively’s pink truck will be in secret locations on September 9-10.

Rebecca Minkoff x Magnum

The designer is teaming up with the ice cream brand to organize a pop-up for her fashion show. The store will be located in SoHo, where fans can get free ice cream, choosing between a classic and crunchy Magnum almond ice cream bar or a dairy-free creamy sea salt caramel bar. Guests will also receive a bag of goodies to “dress up” their bars for Fashion Week.

The pop-up will be at the corner of Greene St. and Prince St. in SoHo on September 10.

Conrad New York x Rowan

The Midtown Hotel, which opened in July after a complete hotel makeover, is partnering up with the Ear Piercing Service to offer free appointments.

The pop-up will take place September 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Conrad New York Midtown Library.

Ksubi

Australian denim and street wear The Ksubi label opened a pop-up art gallery on Tuesday in the former Opening Ceremony space on Howard Street. New York street artist Hidji World and visual and performance artist Travis Rogers of Dnt Wtch TV will design and produce an art installation featuring live painting and workshops for young local artists, as well as an art showcase curated by Ksubi that will feature 10 emerging artists.

In addition, the brand’s second Hidji collaboration, a limited edition Ksubi x Hidji capsule of 27 pieces of men’s clothing, women’s clothing and accessories priced at $ 90 to $ 390, will be on display at the pop-up. then available for purchase from the two Ksubi stores. U.S. stores on Greene Street and La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles starting September 8, with other key retailers to follow.

The Ksubi pop-up takes place September 7-14 and is located at 35 Howard Street.

Revolution gallery





For its first appearance at NYFW, Revolve will launch Revolve Gallery, an innovative, multi-room fashion experience to be held at Hudson Yards. Revolve will create an immersive, multi-brand exhibit featuring a real-time shopping component, reinventing the “front row” experience while interacting with consumers in a new way.

The store will feature 13 selected designers. Located in a 17,000 square foot space, each brand will have a designated room transformed to reflect the vision and inspiration of the brand’s collection designed exclusively for Revolve.

The Revolve Gallery will be open September 10 and 11 from noon to 8 p.m. at 20 Hudson Yards.

Doors

The retail platform for emerging design talent has opened a pop-up in SoHo that will feature fashion and beauty, art and tech brands. Called Other Worlds, the store will feature more than 40 independent names including Juun.J, GCDS, Money, Y / Project, Litkovskaya and the creators of New York Fashion Week Private Policy and PH5.

More than 20 artists will also participate in the month-long project, including Scaniel, Sharon Volpe and Libby Schoettle, who goes by Phoebe New York and who has created street-inspired works for the pop-up.

The Doors pop-up takes place at 27 Greene Street and will run from September 7 to October 3.

