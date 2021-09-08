Fashion
Campus fashion blooms after one year on Zoom
After a year and a half of online school in pajamas, students can finally show off their new clothes, sparking a unique and eccentric fashion wave across campus.
Since the fall semester started on August 30, the campus has brightened up with an array of different trends and styles worn by students of all years. Biker shorts, vests, matching sets, tote bags and high waisted straight pants are just a few of the trends welcomed on campus with first and second year students.
Ellyana Willis, a freshman dressed in Dr. Martens and a bright orange vintage suit, said she couldn’t wait to flaunt her new quarantine outfits.
[Coming back to classes] got me out a bit more, said Willis, 19. I want to wear all the fun clothes I bought in my forties. I definitely dress more, of course, than when I was in online classes.
After a year and a half of online schooling, students were abandoned to digital platforms to connect with the outside world. Apps like Pinterest, Instagram, and Depop that give users the ability to share and sell clothes have become a resource for students wanting to express themselves through their fashion choices.
[Quarantine] really influenced my style a lot, since I spent more time online, sophomore Abi Knippel told The Phoenix. I was doing Pinterest boards and seeing new styles on Instagram and accumulating what I like.
Social media sites, especially TikTok, have allowed many micro-trends to emerge, including Y2K fashion.
While hipster jeans and baby t-shirts are not for everyone, there are many other aesthetics that have become more common, such as the dark academia, an aesthetic inspired by ancient Greek and Gothic architecture. as well as classic art and literature, or cottagecore, which is inspired by a romantic rural countryside. Knippel, who wore gray slip-on vans and green overalls, would describe their style as the latter.
My sense of style mostly comes down to clothes that are comfortable for me, things that I thought I looked cool or wanted to wear in high school. [but was] too scared, said Knippel, 19. I grew up in a very conservative city so the kids were really mean if you dressed differently. That’s why I love being here, I can wear whatever I want.
For some Loyola students, finding an aesthetic style they are comfortable in is just the tip of the iceberg. Fashion has also served as a creative outlet that allows students to push the limits of their confidence and individualism.
It’s an extension of my artistic expression, said Willis, a specialist in visual communications and studio art. I like to use a lot of colors in my artwork and I also like to dress in a lot of colors.
Success in the workplace has more to do with fashion than some realize. A Northwestern University study suggests a correlation between the outfits you wear and your academic performance.
If I dress well then I can spend my day in a more focused way, said Junior Afraz Iqbal at the Phoenix. [Fashion] is a general morale booster and also helps me build confidence.
As the demand for an awesome closet grows, the cost of clothing and its impact on student wallets has become an underlying issue that is rarely discussed. Despite this, students don’t let money keep them from feeling comfortable with their style.
The price of the clothes doesn’t matter, it’s how you wear them that matters, said third-year student and streetwear fan Ethan Saquimux. If I put on a nice outfit, I feel less secure with myself.
