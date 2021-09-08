What Katie Holmes will wear this fall





It’s only day two of New York Fashion Week, and there has already been an abundance of celebrities at the catwalks. So far, Camila Mendes, Lil Kim, Kim Petras and Alicia Silverstone have made front row appearances. Actress Katie Holmes also made an appearance at Kate Spade’s presentation in New York City earlier this morning and Vogue caught up with the stylish star to ask her what shell will wear this fall. (Hint: She’s ready for heels again.) Kate Spades’ presentation in fall 2021 today was an ode to New York. The Manhattan-based actor said she was thrilled to see the city’s Fashion Week in full swing after it was canceled last year due to Covid-19. I love New York I’m not from here, but I love this city, says Holmes. I have great respect for the creators, and it’s great to see them being celebrated. Having been in the city at the height of the pandemic, Holmes says she is working on a new project that also pays homage to the big city. I was inspired by all New Yorkers during the pandemic, and how everyone supported all health workers and cared for each other, says Holmes. I wrote and directed a movie called Alone together, on the start of the pandemic in New York. I just finished editing it. (In a few weeks she will also be making another movie in the city, title Rare items.) Since Holmes is also a sleek and well-documented New York master of effortless and understated dressing, we couldn’t resist asking him what his definition of New York style is. The New York style is very individual, people are inspired to dress here, whether it is dressing or dressing casually, she says. Few people fall into some sort of box. It’s more about self-expression. She says seeing sets of people on the move around the city constantly inspires her own style. I’m inspired by tons of people and what they wear, she says. As someone who has gone viral for Khaite cashmere bras and designer It-shoes, Holmes says she plans to continue experimenting with brands such as Christopher Esber, Khaite and Christian Siriano this fall. I like the diversity in [Christians] collections, says Holmes (she also attended the designers’ show last night). The looks are all very wearable and colorful. She also plans to wear tons of jeans and more men’s basics. I like a good men’s shirt right now, says Holmes. In the shoe department, however, the shell remains toggle heels, an iconic piece of hers. I’m in a kitten heel, Holmes said, showing off her leopard-print Kate Spade mules. They are very comfortable, a kitten heel feels nice after a year and a half without wearing heels. But her pro tip for wearing heels around town? I always pack my bags, she laughs. I do about a block.

