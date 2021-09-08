Finally, dogs playing poker are going out of fashion





In many ways, we’ve come a long way since the Givenchy Rottweiler tee that heralded streetwear’s ever-current relationship with high fashion. In the dog fashion clothing arena these days (and beyond), people want less bark, less bite, which is exactly the kind of vibe anthropomorphic dogs rendered in fleece can deliver. Example: a soft anorak and matching shorts set from the Loewes Eye / LOEWE / Nature line, a permanent extension of the brand’s ready-to-wear collections for men focused on playful and recycled pieces. I love the idea of ​​reusing something that already has life: It reminds me of the transformative power of creativity, Creative Director Jonathan Anderson said of the subline in 2019. Here Anderson is reusing the poster iconic non-art-art of yesteryear. , taking creative liberties and boosting biodiversity with the addition of some Wes Anderson-y foxes. (Did you know that the image of dogs playing poker, from the Cassius Marcellus Coolidges oil painting series on the subject, dates back to 1894?) Apart from the sweater and the super loose shorts, the same print also appears on a cotton T-shirt. Anderson has picked up a lot of cool graphics this season. Moya-Msingwana GarrisonAlthough the Poker dog the recall is particularly fun, in a way that makes sense at the moment. (See also: Acne Studios Collaboration Fall 2020 with British painter Lydia Blakeley, known for her pastel portraits of show dogs.) For all our benchmark nostalgia, there may be something beyond kitsch. Dig a little deeper and you might discover a murky longing for those happy days when you could hang on with your heads, canines or whatever, freely. Perhaps even the idea from an externally inspired gorp-core sub-line like Eye / LOEWE / Nature turns to the territory of upbeat leisure wear, designed for all the hobbies we may or may not have. Then again, speaking of nostalgic iconography, there may be something to a revival of high fashion dormitory posters. OK, now do Pink Floyd’s catalog poster Following.

