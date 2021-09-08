Ukrainian Fashion Alliance arrives at NYFW





Like many Americans, designer Jen Sidary knew very little about Ukraine. It’s one of those countries we hear very little about and a lot of people think it’s dangerous, she said of her earlier ideas about the Eastern European country. More from WWD But last year during the pandemic, one of Sidary’s best friends, Dominique Piotet, invited her to Kiev, where her journey with the country and its creators began. My friends and family thought I was crazy and were very worried that I was leaving, she said bluntly. It turned out to be the best decision I have ever made and took my life on a whole new path. At a dinner for Piotet, Sidary met Nataliya Mykolska, who the designer says has always been a staunch supporter of Ukrainian aid. fashion brands. From there, she teamed up with Ulyana Khromyak, and the duo introduced Sidary to a host of Ukrainian designers through their showrooms, factories, and attending industry events. After spending three decades in the fashion industry and traveling abroad for half that time, I’ve never known how many talent there is in this country, Sindary explained. It was like a well-kept secret that had to be presented to the world. From there, the group formed a Ukrainian non-governmental organization called Uyava, and Sidary began to consult Ukrainian brand 91 Lab. WWith the help of 91 Lab, the group worked on the creation of the Ukraine Fashion Alliance with the mission of promote global awareness of Ukrainian fashion. Sidary said he formed quickly, all in that very short period of five months. Its inaugural event brings together four brands in the United States that will be presented in the SoHos Archetype showroom from Friday to September 16, in the middle of New York Fashion Week. Elena Reva, member of the Ukrainian Fashion Alliance. – Credit: courtesy photo Courtesy photo The brand mix features a wide variety of aesthetics and includes 91 Lab, a brand focused on knitwear; Elena Reva, dressing room for special occasions; Foberini, embroidered pieces in bohemian shapes, and Kachorovska, a shoe and accessories Mark. The story continues It is now my passion to help an underdeveloped country and its fashion industry export internationally, said Sidary. I feel, for the first time in my career, that I am doing something to help Ukrainians create a better life, not only for designers, but for the thousands of people they employ. The best of WWD Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

