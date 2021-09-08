Why is the Miuccia Pradas look a perfect fall fashion now





NEVERTHELESS Miuccia Prada’s pioneering radical trends on her catwalks, designer Miu Miu and Prada is a creature of habit when it comes to her own wardrobe. Whether photographed at an industry event or doing a quick and humble curtsey at the end of her fashion shows, Ms. Prada can often be seen in a cohesive uniform but not at all boring from a sweater. and a full skirt.

What makes the look interesting is Ms. Pradas’ flair for strangeness, which echoes the avant-garde awkwardness seen in so many of her collections. Shell adds an ugly color (like mustard) or a flashy, seemingly quirky accessory, like a trendy necklace or earrings. Maybe a mix of seashells in men’s socks with sandals. Whatever she chooses to elevate the outfit is something that gives you a makeover. Author Judith Thurman, who wrote the 2012 introduction Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations, the book that accompanied the exhibition of the same name at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, insists that these sartorial twists are essential. Without this act of pulling together and adding something unexpected, it doesn’t work. It would be dear Ann Taylor. In 2004, Ms. Prada wore a gold skirt to the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Like her seasonal proposals, Ms. Pradas’ personal uniform has attracted a strong following among fashion fans, many of whom try to emulate her style. It’s a look that seems particularly relevant now, as so many women are downsizing their wardrobes to primarily include quality, foolproof pieces that they can wear for years to come. Jenny Walton has worshiped at Mrs. Prada’s altar since college. She’s my north star, said the 31-year-old fashion illustrator and jewelry designer. His sense of style will never lead you astray. Based in New York City, Ms Walton often dons a voluminous skirt and a simple sweater for her daily exploits which she documents on Instagram. It’s my evidence, she said of Ms. Prada’s signature look. It’s the perfect blend of chic, confident and comfortable. Ms Walton often assembles her Ms Prada-inspired looks with separate pieces from Uniqlo and J.Crew or genuine Prada pieces noted on resale sites like RealReal and Poshmark. Ms. Prada’s infatuation with uniforms dates back to the military-grade nylon bags she introduced after taking over the Italian handbag and luggage business from her family in 1978. Now 72 years old, she wore a military gray cotton dress to her wedding in 1987, and since adding ready-to-wear to Prada’s work in 1988, she has often included references to schoolgirls uniforms and heroines of black films through knits and skirts transgressively saccharin both micro and bulky. Ms. Pradas’ style is a product of her history, which includes a privileged education in Milan, a doctorate. in political science and a stint as a member of the Italian Communist Party. There is a bohemian side [to her] it’s an ironic juxtaposition with all the conventions of her very decent, bourgeois, Milanese childhood, said Ms. Thurman, the writer. So while her style is extremely feminine, Ms. Prada’s adoption of feminine silhouettes is more irreverent than serious. Nicoletta Santoro, an Italian stylist based in Milan, noted that Ms. Pradas’ iconic figure is drawn from classic Italian imagery, art and cinematography. Over 30 years ago, when Ms. Santoro left Milan to work in Paris, New York and Beijing, she adopted a Prada-inspired uniform of loose skirts and high heels, as it connected her to her roots. The versatile look can take it anywhere. I wear my uniform at the supermarket, she said. But she also recently donned a loose Prada nylon skirt (she buys a new one every season) with a white Uniqlo shirt for tea with a friend. Trying to channel Ms. Pradas’ wardrobe requires you to define your own style. For me, it represents personal style and the pleasure of dressing for yourself, said Guillaume Lavoie, who runs the Instagram account What Miuccia Wore, which is dedicated to Ms. Pradas’ outfits. The way she wears her clothes is autobiographical. Studying it presents a challenge to dissect your own fashion stories and tastes. Maybe it’s adopting your grandmother’s coat or breaking up a 1950s costume found in a flea market. Ms. Prada is the teacher, and her wardrobe is our manual. Ms Thurman has learned many lessons from Ms Pradas’ aesthetics: Avoid clichés about pairing. Avoid age clichés. As a rule of thumb, bring as much personality as possible to your style. Most importantly, do all of this with a sense of recklessness, she advised. The confidence rooted in not taking it too seriously acts as an armor, allowing one to experiment more freely. Prada stands for female authority, Ms. Thurman said. It’s not Le Diable wears Chanel. Left: Sweater, $ 1,150, prada.com; Skirt, $ 1,190, alexandermcqueen.com; Heel, $ 850, ferragamo.com Right: Sweater, $ 40, uniqlo.com; Skirt, $ 250, 31philliplim.com; Sandal, $ 295, larroude.com The Wall Street Journal is not remunerated by the retailers listed in its articles as outlets for the products. The listed retailers are often not the only retail outlets.

