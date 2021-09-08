Grimes tried to wear men’s clothes and said “It feels good”

Singer / songwriter Grimes revealed on a Television Critics Association Zoom panel that she recently tried on men’s clothing and liked it. The September 8 panel for their FOX singing competition show Alter ego also involves performers assuming different identities. This inspired his recent memory.

In fact, yesterday I did a photoshoot where I dressed up as a man and I don’t even do that much, Grimes said. I’m not trans but I was like, man, I should do this more. It’s just good.

At Alter ego, song contestants can create a computer animated avatar. However, the judges – Grimes, will.i.am, Nick Lachey, and Alanis Morissette – only see the avatars.

The show’s producers said some performers use an avatar with a different gender than the one they identified with. Grimes appreciated the opportunity the competition gave contestants to sing along and experience the genre.

It kind of makes the flow of genres more relaxed, Grimes said. It was actually really beautiful and deep in a lot of moments, watching people play with the genre, even though it’s not something they want to identify with all day in the real world.

Grimes said that the Alter ego the contestants reminded him of his photoshoot. She adopted a masculine outfit for a series of photos, but contestants experimented with different genres via an avatar.

On the show, I feel like people were doing that, Grimes said. Like ‘actually no, I’m going to try to change genders.’ I think it’s something as a company that made me feel happy and headed for a vibe where people feel more comfortable like themselves in different ways.

The social impact of gender fluidity was also important to Grimes. She felt that society still has a long way to go when it comes to gender openness.

I feel like in the real world there is so much, violence, hate or mistrust, or people have different opinions on how people pursue the genre, said Grimes. Or it’s like you’ve been born a woman and want to live like a man, it’s something dramatic. You have to tell your family that it is this or that. I think making that purely artistic expression of it kind of took away a lot of the politics that I think choked this country a bit. It’s just people speaking out.

Grimes’ fellow judges also responded to Alter egos gender change. Lachey said artists are already trying to embody their truth.

As a performer, there’s nothing more liberating than being able to be you and pushing it forward, whatever it is, Lachey said. With this show, you watch performances where people walk into an alter ego and feel really liberated. Perhaps for the first time in their life, feeling truly liberated as an artist, as a performer. Took him as judges at face value. We were watching exactly what was happening in real time before our eyes. Whatever you can imagine embodied in this show, it happens and it is mind-boggling.

will.i.am has stated that he already assumes female characters when writing songs for Black Eyed Peas.

I sometimes write songs pretending to be girls in the studio, said will.i.am. When I wrote songs for Fergie in the past, I focused on my inner femininity, learning all about my mom, grandmother, and aunt. If I can do it in total freedom in the studio, in the comfort of my room, and write and think about what my mom might be feeling or my sister or my cousin might be feeling, it’s just me writing a song.

will.i.am expressed the same hopes to Grimes as Alter ego would broaden the idea of ​​gender in society.

Imagination is genderless and it’s beautiful, he said. It’s a beautiful blend of both feminine and masculine energy, all intertwined and the show is a representation of that. It really is fantastic. I was blown away by the ability of the women you didn’t know what it was and the men you didn’t know what it was. Without going into details, its wild sauce.

Fox will broadcast a preview of Alter ego September 12 before taking its usual night on September 22.