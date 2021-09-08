Fashion brand Brandy Melville accused of cultivation of racism and exploitation





If you spend the second weekend of April in Indio, Calif., Or dress the way you do, then you’ve probably heard of Brandy Melville. The fast fashion chain has become the go-to label for teenage girls and Coachella outfits thanks to its Insta-casual uniform of cropped tops, mini skirts and cotton basics. However, with its one size fits all that fits most sizes including white, slim and blonde models, the store has also garnered a lot of criticism. Now, it seems that was just the tip of the iceberg. A new report from Business intern this week exposed an allegedly toxic and exploitative culture to Brandy Melville plagued by racism, sexism and anti-Semitism. The discrimination comes straight from the top, according to former employees, who said Italian CEO Stephan Marsan requires saleswomen to be young, thin, pretty and white. If she was black, if she was fat… he didn’t want them in the store, said Luca Rotondo, a former senior vice president. Initiated. Every day, young girls who work at one of Brandy Melville’s 94 locations are required to send a full body photo to executives, a practice known as Personal Style. If Marsan decides that a girl is too unattractive or too heavy, he demands that she be fired. If he thinks there are too many black employees, he has them replaced by white women, according to Rotondo. He and former Canadian store owners have alleged in two separate lawsuits that they were fired from their jobs after refusing to fire employees because of their race and appearance.

Meanwhile, at the New York City flagship store, Marsan and his fellow executives work in an elevated area where they monitor shoppers, another former employee explained. When they see someone who matches Brandy Melville’s look, they press a button that triggers a light prompting the cashier to ask for the girl’s picture so that she can be recruited. Photos of all applicants are then sent to executives who decide who to hire and at what rate. According to several current and former employees, a new housekeeping employee’s salary is often determined solely by their appearance. There was no coating, said a former New York area manager who left in 2017. It was, she’s skinny, white, blonde, and pretty let her praise her. Black employees, on the other hand, were often relegated to the pantry or night shifts. This predatory behavior by superiors extends to their interactions with staff. Several sources alleged that teenage employees as young as 14 are being asked to undress in front of male executives to try on new clothes for them. Executives were taking underage employees for drinks, while Marsans’ right-hand man Jessy Longo was accused by several employees of improperly touching them. A former employee claims to have been sexually assaulted by a store manager in an apartment owned by the brand.

It is not only employees who are the target of racism and discrimination, it is also consumers. Franco Sorgi, owner of Brandy Melville stores in Canada and one of the plaintiffs in the second lawsuit, said Marsen told him directly that he did not want black or overweight women wearing his clothes as it would harm the brand image. The Initiated The report also details the anti-Semitism of Marsen and other executives, including a case where Marsan photoshopped his face on Hitler’s body during a panel discussion with senior leaders. Members of the chat also frequently traded pornography, made fun of black people, and shared memes related to Hitler and the Holocaust. An edited image of a very emaciated woman wearing underwear and a scarf reads Miss Auschwitz 1943. People Don’t Realize How Corrupt This Company Is, Current Massachusetts Store Employee Says Initiated. It’s a disgusting business, and the business must be shut down.

