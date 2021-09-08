Fashion
Fashion reunions for the start of the school year – Le quadrilatère
through Kelly kennedy, Social media Editor
With school resumption and students on campus, an outfit for the classroom is no longer just the pajamas or sweatpants that some have grown accustomed to wearing for online classes. Back in the classroom, students can now show off their personal style while returning to a new normal.
March Ross 23,Communication
How would you describe your sense of style?
I would describe my style as eclectic and nostalgic. I love to collect all kinds of unique clothes and then find ways to adapt them to my style. Even things that are ugly at first still have potential when styled well because they are so unique!
Is there someone you turn to for fashion inspiration?
I definitely look to the 60s / 70s for fashion inspiration, I think fashion back then was really having fun shaping clothes and colors that make outfits more interesting. It was also the time when women thought they could dress more freely, with shorter skirts, cropped tops and higher heels, especially platforms. I really appreciate their daring to wear what they love and that inspires me a lot.
What is the essential piece of your wardrobe?
I have so many items that I love in my closet, but I have to say my favorite basic is my rainbow scarf. It’s hard to describe, but all of the different colors are woven together and create a really pretty bang at the ends. I actually got this scarf from my mom who wore it in the 70s which is why it is so special to me. I like to wear it as a normal scarf, shawl or as a headband. It always adds color to my outfits and makes me feel like a real hippie.
When going to class, would you say you dress more for comfort or dress to impress? For classes, I always try to wear outfits that represent my style and give me confidence. I also try to stay comfortable, I have to refrain from wearing my favorite wedge boots and wearing more comfortable shoes even though I know the platforms look better! Shoes are the main thing I sacrifice for comfort because of all the walks we do on campus and especially because of all the stairs! Other than that, style takes precedence over comfort for sure!
What’s your go-to outfit for the class?
My favorite outfit is normally boots, pants with elephant legs, then the top and jacket that I have in my closet that complement the pants. Most of my clothes come from thrift stores or vintage clothes, so I
all kinds of unique tops and accessories that add to the outfits, instead of just being a normal or boring piece that wouldn’t be noticed or appreciated.
Reese Hollister 23,Story
How would you describe your sense of style?
I would describe my style as mostly loungewear. I like to stay cozy and comfortable at home and when I go out.
Is there someone you turn to for fashion inspiration?
I look at my siblings for fashion inspiration, each of us has our own style that matches our personalities well. [My sister] Gemma’s glass is blowing so she has a lot of cute work clothes, and [my brother] Rye works in a programming office, so her look is clean with long pants and shirts of various materials.
What is the essential piece of your wardrobe?
My staple is terrycloth shorts, which look like a towel. They are extremely comfortable and ridiculously ventilated.
When going to class, would you say you dress more for comfort or dress to impress? I dress for comfort rather than to introduce myself. My mantra is: look good, dress neatly, feel good.
What’s your go-to outfit for the class?
For my go-to outfit I should go with my new Carhartt work shorts, which I bought from factory seconds for a discount despite no flaws, a belt and a
white t-shirt.
Nicole Leone 23,Marketing
How would you describe your sense of style?
I would describe my style as trendy but also stylish because I don’t want to look like every other girl.
Is there someone you turn to for fashion inspiration?
Yes, I admire influencers a lot, but recently I really loved the Addison Raes style. She’s my age and she doesn’t have just one aesthetic, her style is a versatile look ranging from cowgirl and y2k to casual and unique outfits.
What is the essential piece of your wardrobe?
My staple is definitely my hoops because I feel like even if I only wear a sweatshirt or a casual outfit, it can definitely dress it up and make it look more stylish.
When going to class, would you say you dress more for comfort or dress to impress? When I was in high school, I always dressed to impress and I did my makeup everyday with a pretty outfit in mind. But now that I’m in college, I mostly dress comfortably but cute.
What’s your go-to outfit for the class?
I usually wear sweatpants with a nice cropped top or when it’s hot I wear a large t-shirt with biker shorts and Nike socks. However, don’t be fooled by my current appearance because if you see me on the weekends I always do my best to pair a great outfit together.
|
