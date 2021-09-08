Fashion
Lululemon (LULU) beats second quarter 2021 earnings
Lululemon shares jumped more than 13% in extended trading on Wednesday after the sportswear maker reported second-quarter earnings and earnings that beat analysts’ expectations.
Consumers purchase sports bras, jogging pants and leggings from Lululemon stores and the company’s website for their in-home wardrobes. But many are also looking for stretchy pants and comfortable clothing when they get back to the office. The shift to what’s called athleisure is benefiting retailers like Lululemon and Nike.
Lululemon offered a better-than-expected outlook for Q3 and FY2021, expecting momentum to build. Based on its current forecast, Lululemon is now on track to exceed its 2023 revenue target by the end of this year, two years ahead of schedule.
CEO Calvin McDonald told analysts on a earnings conference call the company will release new financial targets after the holiday season.
Here’s how the company fared compared to what Wall Street expected, using a Refinitiv survey of analysts:
- Earnings per share: $ 1.65 adjusted vs. $ 1.19 expected
- Turnover: $ 1.45 billion against $ 1.34 billion expected
Net income for the three-month period ended August 30 was $ 208.1 million, or $ 1.59 per share. That’s up from $ 86.8 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-off items, the company earned $ 1.65 per share. That’s better than the $ 1.19 wanted by analysts polled by Refinitiv.
Revenue rose 61% to $ 1.45 billion from $ 902.9 million a year ago. It was ahead of expectations of $ 1.34 billion.
Sales in North America were up 63% year over year and increased 49% internationally.
“Our second quarter performance was driven by a strong response to our product offering, improved productivity in our stores and continued strength in e-commerce,” CFO Meghan Frank said in a statement.
The company, which also owns the Mirror home fitness machine, said it remains on track to double its male activity this year and quadruple its international business by 2023.
On a two-year basis, Lululemon said his female activity was up 26% while that of men was up 31%.
It did not record any sales of Mirror products in the last quarter, however. He currently has Mirror mini-shops in 150 Lululemon stores and will increase that number to 200 before the holidays.
Similar to Peloton, Lululemon said he now needs to spend more money on marketing for Mirror as competition intensifies in the connected fitness product category.
Lululemon forecasts fiscal third quarter revenue of between $ 1.4 billion and $ 1.43 billion, with adjusted earnings per share of between $ 1.33 and $ 1.38. Analysts were looking for Lululemon to earn $ 1.32 a share on $ 1.32 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
For the year, the company expects revenue to be between $ 6.19 billion and $ 6.26 billion. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $ 7.38 and $ 7.48. Analysts were looking for Lululemon to earn $ 6.91 per share on sales of $ 5.94 billion.
Lululemon said his outlook did not take into account any future impact of Covid. The company also acknowledged that it still faces supply chain constraints. Waiting ports and a shortage of freight containers and truck drivers, among other challenges, have left gaps in retail inventories across the industry.
Lululemon said he is prioritizing making key fall styles and using more air freight to try to reduce pressure and bottlenecks. He expects temporarily closed factories in southern Vietnam to start reopening later this month, which should improve his situation as well.
As of Wednesday’s market close, shares of Lululemon are up about 9% year-to-date.
Recently, the stock traded from an all-time high of $ 417.85, which it hit at the end of last month. Lululemon’s market capitalization is almost $ 50 billion.
Find the full press release of Lululemon’s results here.
