Latest dresses and tennis shoes at the 2021 US Open





Marija Zivlak from Women’s tennis blog presents the styles that marked the 2021 US Open. Naomi Osaka rocked a bespoke neon yellow Nike dress. Its deep V back is secured by a black horizontal band. Elongated geometric print shorts provide coverage and add a dynamic dimension to the bold look. The shoes of tennis superstars often have a narrative role. Shareholder Pair Nike Air Zoom GP Turbo features the names of her family members, as well as the flags of Japan and Haiti that represent her multicultural background. The youthful color palette features a denim print highlighted by a bright crimson and light lemon. A streetwear element is a gold lace chain. Sloane Stephens donned the throat green and binary blue version of the Nike Fall NY Slam Dress during this year US Open. The V-neck design inspired by vintage 80s fashion brings a new twist to college sport. Stretch striped trims pay homage to classic court wear. A ribbed belt secures the dress around the waist, while mesh box pleats add volume and breathability. The NikeCourt logo on the left chest adds a finishing touch to the retro look. Fila took inspiration from their rich archives and created a romantic Wildcard collection, a modern take on styles of the past. The flagship piece is a high neck dress that American Jamie loeb made his debut at the US Open. The design exudes elegance with its feminine silhouette that includes a large opening in the back, a twilight blue print on the upper and contrasting diagonal piping on the front and back. Coco gauff loves the bright color scheme and some elements of ’90s fashion like a square neckline and biker shorts. The American teenager incorporated these features into her New Balance bodycon bodysuit, which features a black and white print inspired by New York City graffiti. To give a personal touch to her personalized outfit, the Gauffs signature is incorporated into the pattern. Loose hot pink shorts with side slits and pink braids complete the authentic garment. Blunders New Balance FuelCell 996v4.5 sneakers are inspired by the atmosphere under the lights of the final of the Grand Slam seasons. The lightweight hypoknit upper is dark purple with hot pink and orange accents. The patterned sole reflects the electric vibe of the nightly US Open sessions. New adidas representative Daria Kasatkina rocked a full-coverage sleeveless top whose herringbone print mimics the Russian outsole Barricade shoe, an iconic model that is making a comeback this season. The Russian paired the Adidas NY Match Tank Top with pure black NY Match Skirt which features a herringbone pattern on the bottom panel. Anett kontaveit looked gorgeous in Lacostetennis dress that revisits a subtle houndstooth pattern. The slit of the skirt is highlighted by vintage stripes, similar to the Nikes models. The green dress features a contrasting white elasticated waistband and an elegant collar. Tell us about your fashion favorites from the US Open on social media: @WTA. Find your favorite equipment on Tennis warehouse. Some links in this article are affiliate links, which means that the WTA will receive commissions for purchases made through these links.

