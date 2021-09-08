The Return of the Ibex: Performance Wool Shirts

In some ways, Ibex was a business before its time. Originally founded in 1997, the company was one of the first to create woolen garments for performance as well as everyday use, and the Vermont company was a forerunner in instilling social and environmental responsibility. in its product chain. Fortunately, responsible practices are more common today, but in the 1990s it definitely went against most clothing manufacturers.

As woolen fabrics became more prominent in performance clothing, Ibex enjoyed significant brand recognition and customer loyalty as a company that did the right thing. way. Their clothes had a classic style and a luxurious feel, and compared favorably to high-end boutiques despite keeping their prices affordable. This is why there was a legitimate shock and sadness among many outdoor enthusiasts when Ibex announced it was shutting down in February 2018.

Fortunately, the disappearance of the Ibex brand was more of a hibernation than a death. About a year after the company closed, longtime endurance athlete and outdoor industry veteran Bonie Shupe signed on as Managing Director, entered into a venture capital partnership and recruited a team. predominantly female leadership to revive the brand she and so many others loved. Picking up almost where the company left off, “Ibex 2.0” is at the forefront of manufacturing ethical and sustainable clothing (more details below), even amplifying the Buy Less, Buy Better message. as they strive to reestablish their place in the competitive market.

Shupe is as authentic as business leaders come: she has crisscrossed the country, raced the Wasatch 100, and won the Bighorn 52-miler among other accomplishments, and her investment in Ibex is partly rooted in a desire to create better products for their own adventures. She has also been engaged with the community that made Ibex so successful in the good old days, meeting many former clients in person, responding to customer service emails herself, and conducting customer surveys. fan base to understand what they hoped to see in the future from iconic brands.

If you weren’t careful, it might be hard to tell that the company has had such a roller coaster ride over the past few years. We were invited to try out some new product options from the Summer 2021 range. Both are soft, light, odor resistant and temperature regulating; we tested them on cool, misty coastal trails, as well as temperatures in the 90s. Both feature classic styling and exceptional comfort true to the company’s heritage, making them suitable for sporting activities as well. or leisure. They are both available in male or female version.

Ibex women’s journey shirt

Ibex Men’s Journey Shirt



Ibex Journey Short Sleeve Sweater ($ 88)

Fabric: 89% merino wool, 11% nylon, 18.5 micron fiber diameter

Weight: 175g (men’s size XL)

As its name suggests, this is the adventure shirt from the Ibex collection. Its fabric combination is 89% merino wool and 11% nylon with a core spun construction; this means that the merino fibers are wrapped around a core of nylon filament, effectively increasing the strength of the fabric without compromising the benefits inherent in natural wool. Core spinning adds tensile strength to the fabric and increases the overall durability of the shirt, either from high abrasion activities like rock climbing or simply from multiple passes through the washer over many years . Of the two shirts we tested, the Journey has a slightly smaller diameter (which equates to a softer skin feel) and is also slightly heavier, so it’s a bit warmer in hot weather. We recommend it for running in temperatures below 70 degrees, for longer, low intensity exercises, and for general all-purpose activity. It also makes a great hike, sleep in it, hike again on multi day outings.

Journey color options for women

Journey color options for men



The fit of the Journey shorts is described as a regular fit, but we found it to be quite loose, so size below if you are an intermediary. The hem is level front and back, with a back length of 29 for men and 26 for women. The women’s version has partially scalloped sleeves and a slightly brighter color scheme; both genre versions offer six colors to choose from.

Short-sleeved crew neck Ibex Merino Tencel ($ 85)

Fabric: 45% merino wool, 45% tencel, 10% nylon, 19.5 micron fiber diameter

Weight: 155g (men’s size XL)

Ibex Merino Tencel women’s shirt

Ibex Merino Tencel men’s shirt



With a slightly lighter weight and more effective moisture wicking capacity than the Journey Shirt, the Merino Tencel Shirt is our recommended option for higher intensity activities and for warmer temperatures; we used it on days with temperatures in the 80s without feeling overheated. Tencel is another natural fiber derived from sustainably grown eucalyptus and has temperature regulating and antimicrobial properties similar to wool. The use of tencel is part of Ibex’s sustainability initiatives, as the manufacture of this fabric takes place in a closed-loop system that recycles over 99% of the water and solvents used to extract the fibers. wood pulp.

Tencel fibers have a smoother surface than natural wool fibers, so when combined with merino, they create a fabric that has a very soft feel against the skin and enhanced performance capabilities. Like the Journey shirt, the Merino Tencel has a regular fit across the torso that feels wide to us, and a flat hem in the front and back. The sleeves on the women’s version are slightly lower and less contoured than on the Journey shirt, and the torso is noticeably shorter, to the point that taller runners might be difficult to keep it tucked in. Another slight difference in design is that the female version has a small breast pocket, while the male version does not. Both sexes have the same choice of three colors.

Climate neutral certification

In addition to reviving the brand’s traditional styles and function, the new ibex has also resumed its commitment to responsible manufacturing. They have been certified by Climate Neutral, a non-profit organization that assesses a company’s carbon footprint and establishes best practices for reducing carbon production. Ibex is part of the Plastic Alliance to phase out new plastic production using 90% post-consumer materials, compostable bags for shipping, and environmentally friendly adhesive labels and stickers. The company’s headquarters is a 100% VOC-free, solar-powered house built from pine beetle killer. In addition to environmental initiatives, Ibex works with other third-party organizations to create ethical clothing produced with the highest humanitarian standards for working conditions and fair pay. In other words, they haven’t forgotten how to do things right.

A final note on responsible production is that Ibexs seasonal collections are created in relatively small batches, which not only helps ensure quality production but also increases the chances that every shirt produced will find a home rather than ending up on the pile. of reuse. The downside is that once a specific size or color of the shirt you want runs out, it may no longer be available. With this in mind, the Ibex Journey shirts and the Merino Tencel shirts are now available at www.ibex.com.