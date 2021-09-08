TikTok Announces Fashion Month Events and Additions





September being the month of major fashion events, TikTok today has announcement a new The #TikTokFashionMonth program, which will highlight a range of fashion influencers in the app, and see the platform host various live streams and events, aligned with community interest. First, TikTok named ten of its most prominent fashion influencers as Fashion & Beauty Frontrunners for the Month, which will see these designers featured in dedicated Fashion Month activations, helping to present the latest trends and content to their audiences. As explained by TIC Tac: From high fashion favorites to beauty gurus who are changing the glam game, these fashion and beauty pioneers always make a splash, on and off TikTok, and deserve to be celebrated! The selected designers represent a wide range of communities in the app, with TikTok aiming to present a more inclusive view of the broader fashion landscape and help more communities connect with the latest looks and trends. TikToks is also hosting several events throughout the month, which will feature top fashion celebrities and its own platform influencers. Events include: Get ready with me ‘bargain edition with Victoria Paris ( @victoriaparis ) with new pieces from STAUD

Coffee break with Glow Recipe: launch of the new product of Glow Recipe, including advice and skin consultations with Dr Angelo Landriscina ( @dermangelo ) and founders

Glam with Hourglass and Tatcha, with two makeup designer activations

Balmain LIVE Track And finally, TikToks also adds new themed creative effects: Rate my outfit – Gives your outfit a random score, ranging from “fashion week icon” to “fashion faux pas”

Aesthetic Challenge – Designers are challenged to dress according to the random aesthetic they receive, from cottagecore to emo, preppy and Y2K The program will help better engage TikTok users in the wider fashion showcase and connect with the latest trends and looks, while also helping TikTok establish its place as a hotbed of fashion content. And as it appears to expand further into e-commerce and in-stream shopping, it could play a key role in maximizing the opportunities for apps in this regard. TikTok has already hosted several live shopping showcase events, while also working on integrating streaming stores into user profiles and selling items into video clips. By aligning more with the latest fashion trends and influencers, TikTok could better position itself to maximize this element, which will be key to its future growth. Already, in-stream commerce is the main source of income for the Chinese version of the app, Douyin, and as TikTok looks to provide more monetization options, in order to keep its top stars aligned with the platform, it will need direct revenue tools like this to provide more appeal and potential for earning money. So while her Fashion Month activation ties into the larger, seasonal theme, it will also boost TikToks’ efforts to move to the next step. And as the app becomes a bigger platform in more specialized communities, this will also help strengthen its audience base and solidify its growth potential. So it’s much more than fashion in that regard, and it might well be worth focusing on the different platform flows and activations to see where it might go on that front. You can stay on top of TikToks fashion events by following the #TikTokFashionMonth hashtag in the app.

