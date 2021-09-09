Indian Motorcycle Launches Fall Clothing Collection





Indian Motorcycle, Americas First Motorcycle Company, today presented its Fall 2021 collection of apparel, gifts and gear through its Heritage, Rogue and Moto sub-collections. Featuring premium quality and construction, the launch features over 70 new arrivals, including men’s and women’s riding gear, casual wear, shoes, hats, luggage and more . With three curated sub-collections and multiple fit options, the Fall 2021 collection features Indian Motorcycles’ widest range of apparel, gifts and gear that appeals to its diverse and passionate cycling community just in time for peak holiday shopping season. The separate fit options for men and women are as follows: Men’s cuts Indian Motorcycle clothing for men offers two fit options: Modern Fit and Classic Fit. The modern fit for men offers a comfortable fit with tighter sleeves and shoulders, while the classic fit is roomy and comfortable for everyday wear. Women’s cuts Women who buy Indian Motorcycle clothing have three fit options, including skinny fit, regular fit, and relaxed fit. Indian Motorcycle designed their Close Fit with extra stretch for a flattering fit that hugs the contours of the body. The regular fit features a versatile and more traditional fit, while the relaxed fit is the looser fit option and provides ultimate comfort. Our robust line of casual wear and riding equipment has been thoughtfully designed to offer our riders and fans new options that not only match their expectations for comfort and functionality, but truly represent their personal style. and their affinity for the brand, said Ross Clifford. , vice president of parts, apparel and accessories at Indian Motorcycle. Our fall collection meets these commitments, while equipping cyclists with protective gear that will allow them to ride in various weather conditions for years to come. New in each collection include the following: Heritage Collection The Heritage collection reflects the pioneering spirit on which Indian Motorcycle was founded and remains at the heart of the brand today. Drawing on its history of craftsmanship, this classically designed clothing and equipment line combines timeless design with bold brand details. The Heritage collection is inspired by models such as the Scout, Springfield and Roadmaster. With 28 new styles, the Heritage collection is showcased by the all new Varsity Riding Jacket for Men, the Rain Suit for Men and a mix of tees and button down shirts for men and women. Rogue Collection Black styling personifies the Rogue collection, as the range has been designed for those who prefer simple, clean lines with tones of black and gray. The Rogue collection is inspired by models such as the Scout Bobber, the Chief Dark Horse and the Indian Challenger. For fall and winter, the Rogue collection adds 15 new casual pieces, including the faded denim shirt for women, the quarter-sleeve tee, and the shield t-shirts for men and women. Motorcycle Collection The Moto collection is a contemporary line inspired by motorcycle fashion, designed for those who prefer modern design, bold graphics and bright colors. The Moto collection is mainly inspired by the FTR and Scout family of motorcycles. With 20 new pieces joining the collection, the all-new Drew Leather Riding Jacket for Women offers riders a stylish and warm option. In addition, new casual wear like 1901 Women’s Hoodie, 1901 Men’s Bomber Jacket, and Men’s, Women’s and Kids’ T-Shirts are also available. In addition to its Fall 2021 collection, Indian Motorcycle is launching its first full collection of clothing and exclusive gifts to owners. Inspired by feedback from real owners, the Indian Motorcycle Owners Collection includes a variety of owner’s brand t-shirts, bandanas, hats, and glassware, tote bags and patches. To purchase, owners must log into their Indian Motorcycle Rider account on IndianMotorcycle.com and access the collection through Indian Motorcycle Outpost. Indian Motorcycle fall apparel, gift and gear collections are available now at IndianMotorcycle.com/Outpost and Indian Motorcycle dealers across the country. For more information, visit or follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

