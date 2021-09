New York Fashion Week opens with colors, flowers by Badgley Mischka, Tadashi Shoji

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Fashion designers Badgley Mischka and Tadashi Shoji showcased vibrant colorful outfits on the first day of New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, offering plenty of eye-catching hues and florals for women’s spring wardrobes. As the event sees a return to physical shows this season, the two brands have opted for pre-recorded digital video releases to showcase their Spring / Summer 2022 womenswear lines. Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka chose lime, orange, lemon and blue as well as softer neutrals for their collection, inspired by Bette Davis in Now, Voyager as well as Italy. On a recording of lapping waves in the background, the models wore designs in a range of prints – floral, butterfly and salamander. There were sparkly pantsuits and elegant evening dresses, some belted at the waist, others adorned with sparkly embellishments, including butterflies on the shoulders of a dress. The dresses were pleated, tasseled, sequined, off-the-shoulder, or strapless. It’s all about the color and the print … James and I sketched out these really cute butterfly prints and we have a crocodile print. We have a salamander print. We have a turtle footprint, Badgley told Reuters. Her coming from this cocoon, after having been so protected and so sequestered all her life and suddenly blossomed during this cruise, Mischka added the main theme of the lines. Shoji took inspiration from the Roaring Twenties for her collection, showcasing modern take on decades-old styles with a range of colorful dresses adorned with intricate shoulder cutouts, lace trims and sequined fringes. The dresses were loose, cinched at the waist, or embroidered, and came in dusty or bold pinks, greens and blues. Shoji also showcased a wedding dress that consisted of a lace top and a tulle skirt. (The) longing for a happy life, a normal life … let’s have the Roaring Twenties – that’s the theme, Shoji told Reuters. Designer Christian Siriano kicked things off early with a Tuesday night runway show in front of an audience that included actor Katie Holmes and rapper Lil Kim. Siriano showcased 59 looks, including colorful asymmetrical suits, oversized coats, voluminous dresses and cutout dresses. Lots of looks, because we haven’t done it in a while, Siriano told Reuters. I felt like if people are going to go out to a show, they need to see a show. New York Fashion Week runs until September 12. Reporting by Alicia Powell; additional reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

