Harlem’s Fashion Row opens New York Fashion Week with “Renaissance Forever”





On Tuesday night, Harlem’s Fashion Row celebrated the return of New York Fashion Week with a hybrid in-person and virtual presentation, bringing together a crowd including Jordan Alexander, Anna Wintour, activist and journalist Emil Wilbekin and many more, in the street itself. where Brandice Daniel started it all. The 14th edition of the Style Awards recognized Zerina Akers as Stylist of the Year, Christopher John Rogers as Designer of the Year and username‘s Carlos Nazario as Editor of the Year; Liya Kebede received a Fashion Icon Award, while famous stylist and creative director Freddie Leiba received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Then there was the fashion show, featuring collections from Charles Harbison Studio, Shawn Pean from June79, Johnathan Hayden and TIER – all brands owned and created by black men – as well as Harbison’s collaboration with Banana. Republic. Next, guests boarded double-decker buses to see a special Harlem’s Fashion Row showcase created in partnership with Bergdorf Goodman, showcasing each designer’s looks. Initially studying architecture before going into fashion, Harbison began his career in New York City with stints with Michael Kors, Luca Luca and Billy Reid before launching his own brand in 2013. The core values ​​of his design and design process its business practices are sustainability, inclusiveness. and innovation. That’s why he trusted Daniel to negotiate the collaboration with Banana Republic. “Frankly, I trust Brandice,” he said. “I have a relationship with Banana Republic because I worked there in college, and their sensibilities for modern luxury, easy separations, and a connection to the environment all resonate with me. And that accessibility is important to me. me.” The capsule will be launched in October on bananarepublic.gap.com and in selected Banana Republic stores; the Harbison Studio collection is available for purchase online now. “When I thought about the inspiration behind this collection, I thought about the things I was currently in love with, and honestly what I missed the most was my mom because I hadn’t seen her in over a decade. ‘a year,’ says Harbison. “The place where I found the most respite and peace was in nature, so I found a story that connected these two ideas – that of a black pioneer.” June79 by Shawn Pean is Pean’s first foray into the creative side of fashion. As a former senior executive of Balmain, Valentino and Saks Fifth Avenue, he brings a unique sensibility to the traditional ways we think about tailoring and the fashion business. “My design process comes from a blend of the two worlds, creative and analytical,” he says. From his perspective, the costume has been around for decades but hasn’t fundamentally changed much, despite the fact that the way we do business now: “When you think about the way we go about our day psychologically, to work on our phones now being on Zoom to meet someone for lunch and then to meet someone for a drink, most guys reached out saying they felt overdressed or underdressed in every situation. This inspired Pean’s aesthetic of work-meet-athleisure with a strong emphasis on luxury and streamlined tailoring made in New York. Johnathan hayden, meanwhile, wants to use technology to create sustainable and inclusive fashion. Hayden uses user experience-based design techniques to ensure that even during the creation process, it doesn’t contribute to waste. Allowing its consumers – who are typically women in STEM – to have a say in the design as it unfolds is one way to ensure that the end product is something that they like and wish to keep for a while. “I’ve spent the past nine months really asking our clients, ‘How did you survive last year? “And we categorized that into four groups and those are ways that I handled last year as well,” said Hayden. These four groups – transformation, movement, growth and meditation – were central to this design process. Hayden’s intentionality also extends to the way he presents his work. For the music accompanying his debut, he chose a piece called “The Birds Belong to All of Us”, inspired by the racist encounter between Christian Cooper and Amy Cooper in 2020. With this collection, Hayden wanted to recognize the conflict of what happened in the wake of this incident, the death of George Floyd and the pandemic, while also bringing something beautiful to life – yet another testament to black creators using art to get through difficult times. STAGE is the fashion idea of ​​college friends turned business partners Nigeria Ealey (Creative Director), Esaïe Jean-Simon (CFO) and Victor James (Artistic Director). The collection offers streetwear clothing for men and women, and is a true testament to the collaborative power of allowing each team member to appropriate their specific role. “We’re all connected because we have different styles but collective interests,” says Ealey. The Brooklyn-born team have used the past year and a half to become more intentional with the use of their platform. “We want to create something that is going to last longer than us. So you have to be more strategic to do it,” Ealey said. During the pandemic, TIER exceeded its profit targets and was able to secure its first studio space, but it didn’t feel good to celebrate that success when so many others were suffering. From partnering with local restaurants to provide essential worker meals to hosting an annual entrepreneurs festival, the brand strives to amplify small businesses and support the community that has supported them since their inception. Daniel founded Harlem’s Fashion Row with the goal of providing multicultural fashion designers with the financial, professional and creative support independent businesses need to develop and promote their work. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, she created ICON360 Inc., a 501 (c) (3), to provide resources to black designers and HBCUs with a mission to achieve sustainable growth in the clothing industry. fashion, last year. Harlem Fashion Row continued to give back to its designer community during New York Fashion Week: At the end of the awards ceremony, every designer who presented that night received a grant of $ 10,000. of Crown Royal and ICON360. Photo: Jason Mendez / Getty Images 137th Street in Harlem, where CEO and founder Daniel launched Harlem’s Fashion Row in 2007, served as the runway, with guests seated in the traditional row format and on the steps of local residents. This only added to the sense of community within the black creative space, which aptly reflected the theme of the evening: Renaissance Forever. During the Great Migration, Harlem attracted an estimated 175,000 of the nearly six million African Americans fleeing the terror and violence that followed the Civil War and seeking a better life outside the South. This tiny Manhattan neighborhood became home to some of the brightest minds in writing, music, art, dance, and philosophy, which spawned the Harlem Renaissance. This became a pivotal point in the evolution of black American culture as we worked to create an identity beyond that of enslaved people. As we are currently going through another period of social injustice, Daniel felt it was right to bring HFR home for this year’s event. “You know with Harlem and with blacks there is a renaissance forever,” she says. “We keep evolving. We keep creating. We keep innovating.” Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionista.com/2021/09/harlems-fashion-row-september-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos