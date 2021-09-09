Take a Closer Look, Photos, Details – WWD

Lily Collins turned to Ralph Lauren for her wedding this weekend.

The “Emily in Paris” actress married director Charlie McDowell on September 4 in Dunton Hot Springs, Colo., Wearing a custom look from the American fashion designer, one of the few wedding dresses the brand has designed. .

Collins’ wedding dress was a dress from the Ralph Lauren lace collection from Calais-Caudry. The bodycon dress was designed with full lace and a turtleneck and paired with a hood and cape, which took almost 200 hours to make. The dress was created on a Leavers lace loom, which produces yards of delicate cotton lace, according to Ralph Lauren.

The cape was adorned with micro beaded Swarovski flowers and silk organza petals that were placed to follow the Calais-Caudry lace design.

Collins took a closer look at her wedding on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of her and McDowell in a natural setting.

“What started as a fairy tale is now my reality forever,” she captioned. “I can never properly describe how otherworldly last weekend was, but the magic is a great place to start.”

McDowell also looked to Ralph Lauren for his wedding tuxedo, choosing a black Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit.

Collins is one of a long list of celebrities who got married this year. This year also saw the weddings of Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Issa Rae, all of whom wore custom Vera Wang wedding dresses for their ceremonies.

