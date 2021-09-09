The history of V-necks: who wore them first?

V-neck tees are everywhere these days, but have you ever thought about where this style came from and who wore it first?

Laborers, sailors and the military have been working classic crewnecks since the late 1800s; however, the V-neck is only a little over half a century old.

That short span hasn’t stopped this t-shirt from becoming one of the ultimate wardrobe staples, loved by many. It must be said, however, that V-necks have turned out to be a much more controversial t-shirt than any other style.

So let’s look into the story of a V-neck t-shirt!

The humble beginnings

It’s hard to imagine our lives without T-shirts today, but this simple piece of clothing has quite humble beginnings.as underwear.

At first it covered the whole body, making sure that no sweat or grime touched the workers’ high clothes (yes, showers weren’t that common in the 19th century!).

Over time, the T-shirt started to shrink to its current size, but its purpose didn’t change, and it was unimaginable to wear just a T-shirt for a grocery run, for example.

The classic t-shirt had a round neck called a crew neck that often came out under a dress shirt. While no one cared for a while, in the 1960s menswear started to change and clothing manufacturers released a new undershirt designed to remain invisible under any top layer. Therefore, a V-neck with a deep V-cut was born.

Mid-20th century boom

The mid-20th century turned out to be a great time for the t-shirt, as the military and famous Hollywood actors began to wear it as a main piece, completely changing its purpose.

The V-neck too quickly became not only part of the underwear, but something a man could wear as a fashion statement.

With the end of World War II and the Korean War and the end of various shortages, clothing producers also had more capital to invest in different fabrics, colors and designs, making V-neck t-shirts more elegant and desirable.

The T-Shirt Debate

When talking about the V-neck t-shirt, it is important to talk about not only its quick size, but also its durability.

From the start, this style of T-shirt was considered more “chic”; therefore, for many men it was a sign of reduced virility.

Being the modern take on the traditional crew neck, V-necks have become much more popular with the younger generations, leaving the older ones to mumble in low voices. Young guys loved this teesculpts their appearance, enhances their silhouette, is not too loose, and gives a lengthening and slimming effect.

V-necks also hit a bit of a blow in the early 2000s, when thanks to deep cuts and reality TV personalities, he became the laughing stock of the world. But not too long.

The case for a V-neck

After the rough start of the millennia, V-necks have made a comeback and are now a staple for all men.

It is now available in several styles (deep V, medium or short cuts), colors and fabrics. It’s also popular because wearing a V-neck makes you feel like you’ve made an effort when you haven’t.

V-necks are also the perfect layering piece under sweaters, jackets, blazers, cardigans and just about everything in between.

We are truly delighted that this exciting piece of the wardrobe has not been forgotten and, after a long and bumpy journey, has taken its well-deserved place in fashion.

So if you don't have V-necks in your wardrobe, it's time to change that; always remember to go for the best quality.