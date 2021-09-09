An infertility fashion show to be held in October





SAULT STE. MARIE A fashion show is organized in late October to benefit a local infertility awareness and support fund provided by the Chippewa County Community Foundation. Debbie Jones, executive director of the Chippewa County Community Foundation, said Shelli Bishop approached her with the idea of ​​helping families in the community struggling with infertility. Last year (Bishop) hosted a fashion show that raised money for a local family, Jones said. With the success she has had, she wanted to establish a more formal process to raise funds and provide support to local families. We discussed the use of the money, how families would apply, and the family selection process. Once we worked out the details, the deal was signed and the fund was set up. The A Cut Above the Rest Salon and Spa will host the fashion show starting at 6:30 p.m. on October 23 at Sault Ste. Marie Country Club, located at 1520 Riverside Dr. Tickets will be available at A Cut Above the Rest in the evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. for $ 30 each. Bishop warned the public that these tickets are selling out quickly. According to Bishop, 20 models will be featured in the infertility awareness fashion show this year. The event will feature hairstyles from A Cut Above the Rest and clothing from Janice Nicholls. This year’s show will tell a story in a fashion show format, Bishop said. It is about confinement for total freedom. We believe he will speak to our audience, whatever your story is. The infertility awareness and support fund is considered a special projects fund. Jones said this is different from the normal community foundation endowment in that the principal can be spent. The Chippewa County Community Foundation uses special project funds for groups that are just getting started and in need of a trustee for fundraising efforts. By using the community foundation, they don’t need to obtain their own non-profit status. Jones explained that there are many local couples struggling with infertility, and the cost of fertility procedures is often high. In most cases, the insurance does not cover the costs. “When a family is diagnosed with infertility it can be heartbreaking, but they also face the challenges of the real cost of testing, infertility, treatment or adoption fees,” Bishop said. “The financial costs can be overwhelming and impossible for some families to pursue their dream of starting a family. I would love to help a family find the joy of starting a family because this cause is very close to my heart.” Couples facing infertility issues will support a letter to the committee. The committee will be made up of at least four people who have had infertility problems in the past. The board will review the letters and all information will be kept confidential. The committee will then select the family most in need of the financial donation and this recommendation will be forwarded to the Chippewa County Community Foundation for approval. If you or someone you know is affected by infertility, send a letter to A Cut Above the Restaddressed in Shelli Bishop to be considered for the fund. Over the past year, the Chippewa County Community Foundation has established five endowment funds in memory of those who have died, Jones said. I feel like we have come full circle by creating a fund that will help bring the community back to life. Online donations for this fund can be made at www.chippewacountycommunityfoundation.org. Alternatively, donations can also be sent by mail to: Chippewa County Community Foundation PO Box 1979 Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 Bishop publicly thanked Janice Nicholls for costume design, Jay London for photography, Sovereign Communications’ Mark SanAngelo as DJ, voice actor Keith Michaels as host of the show, Jen Knackstandt as makeup artist Principal and Jessica Johnston for her help with the custom outfits, makeup, and sign design. I would like to warmly thank all of the local businesses who have already sent donation checks and made beautiful baskets for our silent auction, Bishop said. Our family in need will be so grateful. This event would not be possible without your support. Finally, I am very grateful to Flo and the rest of the family in her salon, our models and makeup artists who will make this evening an unforgettable one. For more information on setting up a fund with the Chippewa County Community Foundation, contact Jones at (906) 635-1046. Contact reporter Taylor Worsham at [email protected]

