Addison Rae dazzles in an optical illusion-like dress with heeled sandals at Item Beautys NYFW party
Addison Rae gives a trippy fashion lesson with her latest look.
The TikTok star hosted Item Beautys’ kickoff at New York Fashion Week last night. For the outfit, Rae wore a halter dress incorporating blue and orange graphic lines.
Sam wallander
On the shoe side, Rae donned a pair of blue heeled sandals to match the dress.
When it comes to the Raes fashion aesthetic, she typically wears modern and on-trend styles that include daring dresses, flared jeans, halters, intricate bikinis and fun prints. Its taste is contemporary but also inclines its head to retro trends. Her Instagram feed features her wearing brands such as Versace and Girl Poster. For shoes, she turns to heeled sandals, chunky boots, vintage-inspired sneakers, pointy pumps, and attention-grabbing boots.
While adorning red carpets, Rae stuns in dresses from brands like Christopher Esber. She also began to gain traction in the fashion industry through her participation in campaigns for brands like American Eagle and Skims. She has over 39.7 million followers on Instagram and over 84.1 million subscribers on TikTok.
Slip on a pair of blue heeled sandals and add a splash of color to your outfits, inspired by Addison Rae.
ALDO
To buy: Aldo Asteama high heel sandal, $ 42.
Farfetch
To buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Nayla Stiletto Heel Sandals, $ 360.
DSW
To buy: Vince Camuto Aslee 2 Sandal, $ 110.
Click on the gallery to view Addison raes best and daring looks.
Launch gallery: Addison Rae’s Best and Boldest Looks
