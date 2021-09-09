Highland Park Village’s fresh fall finds give your fall wardrobe a makeover

After months and months of quarantine spent in loungewear with no events in sight, our event calendars are finally filling up. With the events added to our calendars, it is imperative to update our sets. A new school year calls for a refreshment of the closet.

But where can you go to stock up on everything publication date fashion favorites? Highland Park Village is Dallas first, outdoor shopping destination for everything fashionable. And in anticipation of the season, they released their bi-annual Fall 2021 lookbook.

This is your guide to the cool fall finds of Highland Park Village to upgrade your wardrobe just in time for a busy season ahead.

The Conservatory contains luxury treasures, including home, beauty and fashion products. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

The Conservatory is a treasure of considered luxuryitems that have been chosen with consideration for the way they are made and their roots in sustainability. The edited selections range from men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, jewelry, wellness and living. This fitted silhouette with beautiful sleeves offers the epitome of femininity, attracting the fresh fall air.

The conservatory

4 Highland Park Village

(972) 629-9919

Ralph Lauren is a staple in American fashion. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

Redefining American flair, Ralph Lauren is a mall staple and offers timeless looks for both men and women, the pinnacle of fashion for work and play. Navy blue is a trending color this fall, providing the base palette for the season’s most vibrant hues.

Ralph lauren

58 Highland Park Village

(214) 522-5270

Fendi offers warm, caramel hues for the fall season. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

This Italian-made Fendi First Medium bag captivates with its warm caramel-colored nappa leather. The oversized metal F clasp is iconic and can be carried in the hand as a clutch or over the shoulder with a removable shoulder strap. The subtlety of the iconic FF motif will make a bold entry, paired with any fall look. With many fashion a-listers calling it the “It bag” of the season, this is a sure-fire way to elevate your look.

FENDI

16 Highland Park Village

(214) 252-8820

Tory Burch is showing off some bold designs this fall. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

The self-proclaimed accessible luxury lifestyle brand is versatile with a blend of American sportswear and eclectic sensibility, which embodies the personal style and spirit of its co-founder and creative director, Tory Burch. Ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, and jewelry have quickly become a Highland Park Village favorite among Dallas women as they provide a fun and energetic shopping experience. This season, the brand is banking on its iconic prints, combining alternative patterns to create a cohesive look.

Tory Burch

17 Highland Park Village

(214) 559-4008

Theory offers the perfect urban uniform for all fall occasions. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

For over two decades, Theory has revolutionized the contemporary market with its Urban Uniform Concept, a modern edition of elevated essentials. The brand combines luxury and accessibility in collections known for their tailored silhouettes and exceptional fabrics. Have at least one The theoretical piece in every wardrobe is a must.

Theory

43B Highland Park Village

(469) 802-8890

Dior is bright and beautiful, in any shade. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

The Dior boutique offers a sophisticated shopping environment, blending 18th century details with modern elements to showcase both traditional and modern elegance of the Dior house. With artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri at the helm, the Maison tops the catwalks with some of its best collections to date, creating buzzy and coveted trends every season. The Diors signature handbags, like this new quilted for fall, are a must have for any fashionista.Nothing says hello brunch like a hint of Dior.

Dior

12 Highland Park Village

(214) 520-6494

LoveShackFancy offers stylish silhouettes and patterns for the season. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

One of the newest brands to spruce up coveted mall spaces is vintage-inspired brand, LoveShackFancy. Invoking a feeling as if a garden party is taking place every time one walks through space, the spirit of a fall harvest will emerge this season. The brand embraces unashamed femininity and strength, best known for its whimsical silk dresses, and has a few surprises and delights to offer this fall. Whimsical patterns will of course still adorn the threads this fall, but in an unexpected silhouette.

LoveShackFantasy

29 Highland Park Village

(469) 75906951

Infusing animal print with timeless beauty is a surprise and a delight Christian Louboutin dazzles us with this fall. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

A certain mystique and excitement emerges every time one sees Christian Louboutin’s iconic red-soled shoes. Of course, the always stylish brand would master the art of animal print, one of the biggest trends of the season. By creating ankle boots, heels and more in a bold neutral, Christian Louboutin gave an invigorating twist to this fall look that can be paired with any outfit. As the epitome of high fashion footwear sought after by women around the world, the Christian Louboutin boutique has the perfect Dallas home in Highland Park Village.

Christian Louboutin

27 Highland Park Village

(214) 780-0833

Lele Sadoughi’s fall look is inspired by a black and white palette. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

While traditionally a frenzy of bold pops of color, Lele Sadoughi has a fall trend in black and white this season. The relatively new member of Highland Park Village showcases a range of black and white headbands, hats and earrings, accented with pearls. The Maximum Accessory Jewelry Box is designed to make you feel like you are stepping into the accessory closet of your dreams.

Lele sadoughi

67 Highland Park Village

(972) 863-8361

Audemars Piguet is one of the most timeless and emblematic incarnations of Haute Horlogerie. (courtesy Highland Park Village)

One of the oldest haute horlogerie manufactures, Audemars Piguet, is offering this fall a truly modern men’s accessory. Since 1875, the house has written some of the finest chapters in the history of Haute Horlogerie. The various luxury materials that make up this seasonal watch are ideal for a smooth transition from office to happy hour.

Audemars Piguet

53 Highland Park Village

(469) 217-7102

In addition to the fall fashion frenzy of newcomers, Highland Park Village is welcoming four new stores, including Dr Barbara Sturm, Pierre Millar, Rolex, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

To browse the full Highland Park Village lookbook and discover the latest spring fashions and trends from your favorite Highland Park Village brands, Click here. To find out more about all that Highland Park Village has to offer, Click here.