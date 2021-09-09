Maryam Nassir Zadeh Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection





The Lower East Side has been booming lately, enhanced by bustling new restaurants and the block party vibes of two pandemic summers. As other quarters emptied, the LES just felt busier. Maryam Nassir Zadeh was one of the first to adopt; his Norfolk Street store opened in 2008 in an even less crowded corner of Rivington, an example of his unerring instinct for cultural and aesthetic change. We were in the recently reopened store for today’s show, Zadehs for the first time since 2019. Surprisingly, this also marked his first show in space; she described it as a homecoming. It was really important for me to have the show at the store, to celebrate that it’s still alive and to celebrate the community that has supported us from the start, she said. This spirit was felt both in the audience and in the hard-hitting cast, including MNZ regulars like Susan Cianciolo, Paloma Elsesser and Lili Sumner as well as Zadeh’s husband Uday Kak and Andre Walker. It’s worth mentioning that this was Zadeh’s most diverse cast to date, with a rare example of curvy female and male models. Zadeh’s impulse to go back to her roots via decor was also reflected in the clothing. Her early collections were fairly minimal, and over the years she experimented with more daring colors, prints, silhouettes and styles. But as life moves towards normality, it seeks an aesthetic reset, something cleaner, easier, more pure. This does not match our standard definition of minimalism; the way she said it was playful, but sober. This eerie balance is Zadeh’s signature: classic button-down shirts and denim shorts were styled with her PVC wedge shoes and cult glass jewelry; the yoga pants were embellished with medallion leather belts; translucent, vaporous skirts and dresses revealed shiny bikinis underneath; and crisp 9-5 chino pants flared over neon kitten heels. The unlikely accords and delicate sensuality seemed to reflect just how much so many women (on LES and elsewhere) want to dress in 2022: not trendy or too referential, but not basic; sophisticated, but not stuffy. It’s a modern take on femininity rooted in individuality and curiosity, not sex appeal or overt convention. That said, Zadeh was even more excited about their men’s clothing offering, which has grown significantly for the spring. The guys in the show wore suede shirts with raw edges, contrasting color polo shirts, and raw denim pants with pointy blazers, often with pieces of colored glass strung across the chest. The print was worthless and, like women’s fashion, a bit sultry; she felt that knits in particular will bring something new to the men’s market. Yet Zadeh makes a point of not separating men’s and women’s clothing on their website. Ultimately, all of her clothing, from costumes and bikinis to see-through minis, will be worn by people of all gender identities.

