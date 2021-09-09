Dressing for the Occasion | New York Social Journal

Social Journal

Thursday September 9, 2021. Partly sunny, partly cloudy yesterday in New York with temperatures hovering around the low 80s and showers expected but not occurring. It was the first day of school for the two girls’ schools in my neighborhood, typical of the normal working week in New York City.

The fall social season is heating up, with events, dinners and lunches that will require the disguise that in recent months has been unnecessary thanks to summer activities and the pandemic. My uniform has always been the navy blazer, shirt and tie, and over the years I have had several (which I tend to wear elbow first and had to replace). This is where I am now.

I am not a buyer and never have been. My needs are uniform although due to my lack of interest in shopping I tend to put it off until The Need can’t wait any longer. However, earlier this year JH spent a few weeks in Palm Beach where one day he went to have lunch at Swiftys in the Colony Hotel where he saw his host and manager Robert caravaggi. Robert was having lunch Paul Martorano and introduced him to JH.

Paolo had just made a jacket for Robert which he wore and which he adored. JH was impressed and suggested that I meet Paolo and see him to buy a new blazer. A few months ago I went to the Paolos showroom on West 57th Street.

Paolo, who is a native of New York, comes from four generations of tailors on his father’s side. Unsurprisingly, his passion for bespoke clothing began when he was just a child and it’s easy to see that this is a vocation built on a long family heritage.

When he was in high school growing up in Bellmore, NY, Paolo acquired a new copy of Dress the manthrough Alain Flusser, which is considered the fashion bible and the definitive guide to what men need to know dress well. Fluss, according to Ralph lauren, is one of the most knowledgeable men’s fashion experts.

Hoping that Flusser would sign his book, Paolo sent him an email with his request. He got an immediate response from Flussers business partner Mark Rykken, who invited the young man to meet him.

Exhausted with glee, Paolo cut off his high school class and took the train to Manhattan. There he met Rykken and eventually Mr. Flusser, and soon after, he was offered an internship. Four months later, Paolo followed Mark to Paul Stuart and in no time became the Director of Custom Shirts (and Paul Stuarts is the second youngest hire ever). During this time, Paul Stuart has grown into the largest high-end custom shirt company in the United States. Some of his clients included Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates Sr. and Jr., Steve Ross, Jerry Bruckheim, as well as a number of well-known fashion designers.

From Paul Stuart, Paolo moved to Richemont to become the bespoke and bespoke representative in the United States for Dunhill. He soon found himself receiving requests from clients asking him to start his own business. “Take a risk and do it while you’re young!” Was the message.

Finally, Paolo took their advice and about three years ago started his own business. And now, at age 30, Paolo Martorano has burst into the upper echelons of tailor-made tailoring.

More history. When Paolo was 17, he was researching tailor-made tailoring and applying to art schools. He was eager to get a piece of clothing handmade to see why it was so special. Learning that the Hamptons thrift stores had a treasure trove of bespoke clothing, he traveled to Southampton to see what he could find.

On his very first stop, he stumbled upon a simple navy blue blazer in heavy Fresco fabric. Seeing no visible label from a designer brand, he realized this was exactly what he was looking for. In the inside chest pocket he found the name: Richard F. Coons 30.7.82 affixed to a tag with the name of a Savile Row sewing company together with the initials of the cutter who took the order and made the jacket, and the fabric reference number.

While researching Richard Coons, he learned that the man had recently passed away. He also learned that the balance of Coons’ wardrobe was taken over by a rather famous eBay seller (who he was sure sold every piece for a profit).

He bought the jacket. Back home, he took it apart and put the pieces back together. Then, while watching a documentary about the tailor, he learned that he had been, at one point, the most wanted and expensive tailor in Savile Row. Paolo was fascinated by all aspects of the wearer, the maker and everything associated with it.

It was during that lunch at Swiftys in Palm Beach, when he told Robert about this early obsession with the jacket, he realized he was talking to someone who actually knew Dick Coons and the had seen this same jacket worn on several occasions. Eventually, Paolo ordered a jacket in the same fabric as Coons (which has been woven by the same factory in England since 1912). It is now its best-selling fabric.

Some of Paolo’s clients share his passion for tailor-made clothing and they buy things for the way they’re made. But the majority of Paolos customers are men who prefer to wear navy and gray suits on a daily basis. They want something that will fit in exactly the same way every time.

A client in Florida, after hearing about their bench service (that’s when their head cut Zino manufactures the entire garment himself from start to finish), ordered 10 suits, 10 jackets, 15 pants and some outerwear.

The client wanted Paolo to make a book of everything he had; with a guide on what to wear on what day and where to wear it. Paolo therefore set up a Palm Beach wardrobe, a Midwest wardrobe, a New York wardrobe, a wardrobe for the plane, for his boat, etc. Everything was organized for this client so that he didn’t have to think about it at all.

Hearing about Paolo’s success, and on JH’s advice, I made an appointment to meet Paolo at his show studio on West 57th Street, just down from Carnegie Hall. Seeing his work sold me. He already knew what I needed. He showed me a sample of what he could do for me: a dark blue jacket in the same fabric the Savile Row tailor made for Dick Coons and Paolo made for himself. And the fittings have started.