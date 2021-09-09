Taliban ban women’s sports in Afghanistan citing Islamic dress code





Acceptance: Amid growing concerns over women’s rights in Afghanistan after the Taliban took power, a Taliban spokesperson has now said women’s sports, and women’s cricket in particular, will be banned in the country, reported Australian channel SBS TV. The terrorist group said that Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play sports in which they are exposed.Read also – Crisis in Afghanistan: Taliban money trail shows how its funding continued for 20 years “In cricket, they may be faced with a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like that, ”said Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban cultural commission. Read also – Crisis in Afghanistan | US in no rush to recognize Taliban government: White House “It’s the media age, and there will be photos and videos, and then people will look at them. Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or practice the kind of sport they are exposed to, ”the Taliban spokesman said. Read also – Ashraf Ghani apologizes to Afghans and says leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of his life Wasiq told SBS last month that the Taliban would allow the pursuit of men’s cricket and that they had allowed the men’s national team to travel to Australia for a test match in November. Australia to cancel test in Afghanistan if Taliban ban women’s cricket: However, Cricket Australia has said it will not host the Afghanistan men’s cricket team for the proposed test match if women’s cricket is not supported in Afghanistan. “Driving the growth of women’s cricket around the world is extremely important to Cricket Australia,” the statement said. “Our vision of cricket is that it is a sport for all and we support unequivocal play for women at all levels. “If recent media reports that women’s cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan, Cricket Australia would have no choice but to not host Afghanistan for the proposed test match to be played in Hobart.” Australian Sports Minister Richard Colbeck earlier said the Taliban’s decision on women’s sport was “deeply concerning” and urged organizations such as the International Cricket Council to take action. “Excluding women from sport at all levels is unacceptable,” Colbeck said in a statement. “We urge international sporting authorities, including the International Cricket Council, to take a stand against this appalling decision.” The players of the Afghanistan women’s soccer team are among dozens of athletes who have been granted visas to live in Australia and have been quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the Taliban announced an all-male interim government for Afghanistan, with veterans of their hardline 1990s rule and the 20-year battle against the US-led coalition. A policy statement accompanying the Cabinet announcement was intended to allay the fears of neighbors in Afghanistan and the rest of the world, but it was unlikely to allay the fears of women, who have not secured any posts. The declaration spoke of protecting the rights of minorities and the disadvantaged, and it promised education “to all compatriots within the framework of the Sharia”. Women were not mentioned in the three-page statement. On Saturday, Camouflage-clad Taliban special forces fired their weapons to end a protest march in Kabul by women demanding equal rights. (With inputs from AP / PTI)

