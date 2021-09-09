Fashion
The Englert theater will host a fashion exhibition
The Threads and Powders: An Iowan Fashion & Textile Exhibition at Englert Theater, produced and directed by YAZZIEWONPHON, will feature seven textile artists.
Olive Phan, or better known as YAZZIEWONPHON in the art world, comes from the printmaking industry. Two years ago, she learned that soft fabrics can be manipulated to change their composition with threads and powders, and began to integrate her knowledge of printmaking into textile design.
I want to create an event that features this specifically, Phan said. I want a lot of people to interact with these basics: threads and powders.
And so Yarns and powders: an exhibition on fashion and textiles from Iowan was born, a composition of the works of seven local textile artists, which will soon be exhibited at the Englert Theater of the Douglas and Linda Paul Gallery.
Many of the artists featured in this exhibition also come from printmaking backgrounds, as well as sculpture and ceramics. Christian Woodruff, who received his BFA in sculpture from the University of Iowa in 2019, will show a piece that combines the three requirements of the exhibition’s central theme: durability, transformability and opulence.
If we could push for durable things to be seen as opulent, I think that would be amazing, he said.
RELATED: Englert executive director Andre Perry resigns
Sustainability is also essential for artist Jager Palad. Prior to attending the Graduate School of Printmaking at UI, Palad worked as a technician for several department stores. While he was working, he saw material warehouse floors go to the landfill. He began to collect clothes and materials in large quantities. UI sculpture teacher Isabel Barbuzza taught him to stiffen the material, he said, by merging his experience in printmaking with sculpture.
I’m taking something that was originally sweet, sultry, and personal, and in fact the exact opposite. I make it hard and scaly, Palad said.
Artist Jamin Shepherd spends his time weaving. His wife is a seamstress and knitter who owned an unused loom. When he saw it, he felt the urge to create art. He described himself as someone who always aims to be creative in one way or another.
As I learned to work on the loom and loom, and started making them, I found them to be really therapeutic, Shepherd said. I also found them to be a really wonderful exploration of my interest in colors.
Originally there was to be a fashion show with the exhibition. This part of the event was postponed due to time constraints and funding issues.
It was just a variety of things that I couldn’t get enough funding for and people couldn’t answer the call, Phan said. But I don’t give up on that stuff. I’ve always wanted a fashion show, and there will be a fashion show next year.
RELATED: Elena Smyrniotiss Art Show, Colleague in UI Engraving
Phan said she wanted to continue her plans for Threads and Powders through more exhibitions, but also through a magazine. Its goal is to spotlight active and emerging artists from across the country who work with these core elements.
The artists all seem to agree on what excites them most about the exhibition.
I am really excited to watch the work of other artists. I think they’re all great artists, Shepherd said.
Palad and Phan agreed, and Phan added that she was particularly excited to explore the exhibition’s themes with other artists through their work.
What excites me the most is talking about these things with these people and having these conversations between these artists, because I think that’s where the purpose of the threads and powders starts to merge, that is. This is where people start to see the mix, the relationship between how these disciplines kind of mix together, Phan said.
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyiowan.com/2021/09/08/englert-theatre-to-host-fashion-exhibit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos