Jasmine Tookes wore Zuhair Murad to her wedding in an enchanted secret garden in Ecuador

Photo: Daniel Maldonado

jasmine tookes and Juan David Borrero met as part of their job in 2016. Juan works at Snapchat as director of international markets, and the social media app was preparing to launch a new feature called Group Stories. The company wanted to hire Jasmine and her friends to promote it. We were all in LA for a fashion show, so I went to lunch with Juan and a few other Snapchat workers, Jasmine recalls. After that lunch, Juan invited me to a birthday party the same evening. There was a natural attraction to each other. We’ve been in touch since that night, and the rest is history.

Once they started dating, Jasmine and Juan began taking a trip every year to celebrate their birthdays. Last year, Juan used this upcoming trip as some sort of Trojan horse and surprised Jasmine with a proposal. On the morning of September 21, 2020, he told me to pack my bags because we were going somewhere, Jasmine recalls. Our first stop was a restaurant called Rose Caf, where we met.

From there they got back into the car and Juan blindfolded Jasmine until they got to the airport. Forty minutes later, they landed in Utah and were transferred by helicopter to Amangiri. Before heading to the hotel, we landed between rocks in the middle of nowhere and sat down and drank champagne and a cold meats board, Jasmine says. A photographer hired to capture the moment dressed up as a hotel staff member and told us to check out the vantage point after we were done with our champagne. Once we got up there I looked down, and [written there was], Would you marry me? I was in complete shock. It was the sweetest, most thoughtful proposition I could have ever imagined.

Jasmine and Juan celebrated their wedding in Quito, Ecuador over the Labor Day weekend, and despite the myriad of logistical challenges the pandemic has caused with regard to weddings, the planning process has been surprisingly simple. Fortunately, everything went well, as the vaccines were quickly distributed in Ecuador. I’ve also always dreamed of organizing a wedding and secretly wanted to be an event planner, reveals Jasmine. I enjoyed it every step of the way! She worked with Caroline Muzo, which is based in Ecuador, on everything from creation to logistics (all participants were vaccinated and guests were tested twice over the weekend). Carolina was such an angel and therefore above every detail, notes Jasmine. Botania flower shop completed her work by creating stunning flowers for the ceremony and the reception that followed.

From the start, Jasmine knew she wanted to wear Zuhair Murad on her wedding day. I wanted him to make my dress from the moment I walked into his first fashion show, she says. I sent him my inspiration, and he designed the most beautiful and timeless dress I have ever seen. The train was 15 feet long and the overall appearance was quite spectacular, so Jasmine kept her jewelry simple, wearing only diamond earrings from Ritani and her engagement ring. Her shoes were white satin heels personalized by Sarah flint. For beauty, she’s worked with Leah Pike and Russian Nureev, who comb their hair and makeup for almost every event she attends. Juan was wearing an Armani double breasted tuxedo. We both wanted to be as classic and traditional as possible with our outfits, says the bride.

Jasmine’s wedding party wore wise dresses from Amsale. They were so kind in helping me make all of my bridesmaids feel extra special, Jasmine says. They accessorized with Jasmines jewelry dear friend Chari de By Chari.

On Saturday, the ceremony took place in a Catholic church in the heart of Quito. In my opinion, Quito has some of the most beautiful churches in the world, says Jasmine. And the one we chose is covered in gold, it almost feels like you are attending a royal wedding. The bride’s sister, Chloe, served as the flower girl, and Jasmines French Bulldog Roguey walked the rings down the aisle.

After the ceremony, the guests gathered at a hacienda about 30 minutes outside of Quito, which served as a picturesque reception venue. We designed it with Lorena from Fialo events in Ecuador, notes Jasmine. She immediately saw my vision. Imagine an enchanted garden with the most flowers you have ever seen. It was all very romantic, by candlelight and with the most amazing violinist playing music. It sort of looked like a giant greenhouse, and there were flowers sticking out from the ceiling. It was as if each guest was sitting in their own garden at their table.

There were two great bars, a giant dance floor and delicious food served by the great Ecuadorian chef Alejandro Chamorro. He was once a chef at Noma in Denmark and is now a chef at Nuema in Ecuador, one of Latin America’s 50 best restaurants, Jasmine explains. Several different bands were also hired to perform throughout the evening. Ecuadorian weddings also have something called crazy hour, aka Crazy Hour, where you pick a few themes and the dancers go out and really get the party going! said Jasmin. We have chosen three themes: Aladdin, angels and festivals. During Aladdin, we handed out fun PrincessJasmine, Aladdin and Genie props to guests, then angel wings were handed out later that night and everyone went crazy! For this part of the evening, Jasmine’s initial dress morphed into an after-party dress with the top skirt removed, making her perfect for dancing into the early hours of the morning.