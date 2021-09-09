Can a man wear mules to work?





While some people rushed out of the lockdown to make up for lost time, a number of men have, uh, returned to the streets. They stroll, stroll and flounder for lunches, drinks and business meetings, fueled by recklessness rather than haste. They are at mule time. Their feet are shod in clogs, clogs, backless moccasins, crushable heeled sneakers, and various other iterations of covered toe, open-back shoes. All of them come under the mule’s umbrella and, due to their heavy shape on the front, cause slow movement. The mule is a leisure shoe, said Noah Thomas, fashion editor and co-founder of Boyz mule, a twisted Instagram account dedicated to shoes. It is for standing, posing and relaxing. You can’t run, so you need to be relaxed; this is where the sense of luxury comes in. The heels of naked and shod men have never been so visible. For while women’s mules have been popular for decades, men’s mules (thank the Mule Boyz for that term) have only recently moved from cult status to mainstream importance.

Simmer since 2015, when Gucci presents its Princetown mules lined with fur, he took a big step forward during the pandemic, when countless guys lived in Birkenstocks Boston clogs, Crocs, or real slippers. When taking out the trash was the longest trip of the day, tying shoelaces was totally out of the question. Cozy, comfortable, easy-to-slip mules held the answers.

The great thing about a mule right now is that it’s easy, but at the same time, you can dress it conceptually, said Jonathan Anderson, the creative director of JW Anderson and Loewe. This is exactly what he did with the JW Anderson chain moccasin muless, black leather slip-ons trimmed with a massive, sculptural gold chain that saw a hit in mid-2020. Zhooshed-up designs resonate with male buyers. According to Lyst, an online platform that aggregates data from more than 17,000 brands and stores, searches for leather mules and suede mules have increased 151% this year compared to 2020. At luxury e-merchant MatchesFashion , which recorded three-digit digits. Growth of men’s mules over the past 12 months, they are becoming a popular alternative to sneakers. The sneaker has been such a dominant shoe for men, but you’ve got this guy who wants to move on but still wants a raised casual shoe, said Damien Paul, head of menswear at Matches. Occupying an ideal spot between a moccasin and a slipper, mules are the shoe that fits. While this trend may be new, men’s relationship with mules is not. They were threaded by the Romans (mule comes from mulleus calceus, the name of the red slippers of the patricians) and by the Sun King Louis XIV, who prance in a dizzying pair, according to the work of Margo DeMello Feet and shoes. In the 19th century, however, it became scandalous to expose one’s heel in public, writes Ms. DeMello, and mules were confined to bedrooms. Centuries later, some still find them unsavory. A lot of people don’t want to see any part of a man’s foot, Thomas said. They’re like, Ugh, why are we promoting something that will make a man leave his house with his heel outside?

Nonetheless, the general buy-in of men’s clothing communities for mules indicates how far things have come over the past decade, said Jian DeLeon, director of menswear and editorial at Nordstrom and the other founder. by Mule Boyz. Notably, the appeal of shoes comes from flirting with the limits of good taste rather than with potential suitors. Where men’s clothing once revolved around looking better when you go out, now it’s about being in the outfit for yourself, DeLeon said.

His girlfriend, he added, hates mules on men. He has over 30 pairs. That doesn’t mean they can’t be sexy. Because it looks like you’ve dressed the front half of your foot but forgot the back, they’re telegraphing a defeat that suggests swagger. A mule automatically makes an outfit less considered, Paul said, and one lesson we’ve learned from locking is that you want that effortless feel for your outfit. As cities reopen and men find themselves with more sartorial nerve than prepandemic, this casual look is being tested in smarter settings. Dan Comrie, a 35-year-old Londoner, paired his suede Our Legacy Trucks with a navy suit for a wedding in the north of England, where his ensemble raised eyebrows, he said. Tokyo graphic designer Ryo Takiguchi donned blue JW Anderson mules without socks for a fairly formal business meeting. The Mule Boyz believe that no occasion is too big for mules. I wear Birkenstocks with my tuxedo, the high-low idea is everything, Mr Thomas said.

Mr. DeLeon combined Gucci mules with a Prada tuxedo and Hawaiian shirt for a wedding. It’s about owning it, he said. But as with many style risks, he cautioned: You have to show his meaning. It is the nuance that allows the pitch of a song to be intentionally changed rather than playing the wrong note. Also to remember: get a pedicure (no one deserves to see cracked heels); invest in decent socks (mules with socks may seem more nonchalant); and pair your shoes with wide-leg pants (nothing skinny, Mr Takiguchi said) to match the overall relaxed vibe. Flowing, long pants live up to expectations because mules look like an ordinary shoe from the front, but there’s the surprise at the back, said Loris Messina, founder of Sunnei, speaking of Milan. Sunnei creates slip-ons with laces like mutant sneakers and derbies that reinforce playfulness. Best of all, mules allow you to bypass tough dress codes. Most offices have a rule against open-toed shoes, but not open-backMr. DeLeon said impassively. You feel like you got away with something.

