No jeans, no t-shirts. This state asks government employees to follow the dress code

The Uttarakhand government has banned the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by employees in all government offices during meetings with senior officials. government offices, ANI news agency reported.

He said that all district officials, employees must follow the dress code in the office and not wear jeans or T-shirts when meeting with senior officials.

Kumar said any violation of the rule will call for action.

The respect of order must be guaranteed, otherwise the necessary measures will be taken against them, “Kumar told the ANI news agency.

However, the official did not offer any specific dress code for government employees.

This is not the first time that such orders have been issued by state authorities. Similar orders were issued earlier in the UP district, but could not be implemented.

Last year, the government of Maharashtra banned the wearing of T-shirts and jeans by employees of the Secretary of State and government offices.

States like Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh had published a dress code for all their employees

