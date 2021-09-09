Willy Chavarria Men’s Spring 2022 Collection





Willy Chavarrias’ show opened with church music and four shirtless men walking slowly down the runway, each in a pair of ultra-tall, cinched, box-pleated chinos with the inordinate proportions of ball skirts. The hands tucked into the pockets and the fabric floating down the sides, they almost evoked the grandeur and ceremony of a fashion show. Then you noticed the satin boxers that pointed above their waistbands, not to mention the set for the show: Astor Place Hairstylists, the 74-year-old underground barber shop that nearly shut down during the pandemic. Some guys equate their visits to the barber to be a religious experience, but Chavarrias’s intention was to create an atmosphere of purity and innocence, reflecting our deepest desires to see ourselves more beautiful. I wanted it to look like couture, to be royal, he explained behind the scenes. And then to move that against the harshness of New York. In the fifth look, the music changed and a model in a shiny leather jacket with red piping was stomping briskly. He was followed by guys in sheer organza shirts, square shirts with XXXL camp collars, satin bombers, wide leg jeans and pool pants that Chavarria described as her most finely articulated clothes at this time. day. The dark palette and street vibes of years gone by have been enhanced here with bold, sultry hues and carefully draped silhouettes in sleek, couture-quality materials. In addition to its benchmark post-consumer recycled textiles at Recyctex, Chavarria has introduced shiny silk charmeuse and ultra-fine, but also biodegradable wool blends, he pointed out. As for the story behind the collection, Chavarria said he just thinks about positivity and upliftment. My past collections have all been really political, and it is very important for me to send messages in my clothes, he said. But here it was also important not to make a sharp political statement. I just wanted the beauty of the clothes and the models to speak for themselves. And the clothes spoke just loud enough. In Chavarrias’ hands, even the most surprising pieces have struck a balance between the familiar and the unfamiliar, the masculine and the feminine, the hard and the soft. The results are both wearable and deeply memorable (although opening chinos sure aren’t for the faint of heart!). Springs’ premium materials and intensive patterns will likely require the clothes to be made to order, another Chavarria effort to reduce waste and hone her craft. He still sells those organic graphic tees that are suitable for wallets for his young fans, but he is eager to explore the possibilities of small batch tailoring production. It’s less fabric, more privacy, less fun, he says. Additionally, as the new vice-present of male design at Calvin Klein, he brings his vision to a much larger, global audience that likely includes millions of young Latinx buyers who are thrilled to see Chavarria at the helm.

