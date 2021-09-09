Pop-up fashion takes over: it’s time for us consumers to choose sustainability

The fashion world is well known for its layers of elitism and questionable ethics. Big business is carrying the torch for unfortunate initiatives and irreversible damage to the Earth from pollution and carbon emissions.

In between are the brands that try to maintain a positive image despite the damage they cause and the brands that push through the negative press to maintain their agenda and their profit margins. Meanwhile, many small businesses on Instagram don’t have the capital or resources to keep up with the industry heavyweights in the fashion world, and it’s ever-increasing competition to stay in business and compete. with different retail stores and chains.

Fast fashion started to gain popularity in the late 1990s, when companies like ZARA and H&M began to take advantage of shorter design-manufacture-distribution cycles. They have kept up with the ever changing demand for fashion while keeping their clothes cheap and fashionable.

What was once a six-month process had now been shortened to two to three weeks, and this updated business model has allowed stores like ZARA to offer a variety of clothes that changed every week. This perceived variety increased their reputation with consumers and led ZARA and H&M to become household names in America.

Throughout the 2010s, the Super-fast fashion business model used the internet and focused on the online shopping experience to gather information about trends at all times. Additionally, this online presence enabled a continuous feedback loop between users and manufacturers, reducing logistics costs and improving the relationship between the business and the consumer.

It invests heavily in logistics to distribute its clothes as quickly as possible without needing to operate physical stores. This allows businesses to reap most of their profits without having to reinvest in physical locations.

E-commerce heavyweight SHEIN is the latest example of this business model coming to life. Their popularity exploded since 2018 , and TikToks highlighting their variety and price tag have broadened their reach and marketing power.

SHEIN also implements digital marketing channels into its business model, which makes it easier to market to consumers. Most businesses spend the majority of their budgets on marketing, but SHEIN’s social media presence and brand loyalty means most of their advertising is done for them through TikTok and social media posts.

Fast fashion companies like SHEIN are helping to 10 percent of global carbon emissions in the world. It is also the second source of pollution behind the oil industry. These companies produce 150 billion pieces of clothing each year, and most people throw away their clothes after a few uses because of their low cost. These discarded clothes end up in landfills and the microfibers in the clothes end up in the ocean, increasing toxic waste.

In order to meet the endless demand for fast fashion, most companies exploit foreign workers to maximize their profits. Moving US infrastructure overseas allows companies to avoid US taxes and child labor laws, and most of these workers live in unsafe working conditions with no benefits and low wages.

Compared to businesses that focus on efficiency and profit, small businesses focus on unique aesthetics and handmade products. Instagram-based businesses love @jewelzbymealz making upcycled second-hand jewelry, which turns waste into unique and usable jewelry.

Her work uses tiny glass crystals, circular pearls, and freshwater pearls to create a unique assortment of bracelets and earrings. Likewise, the Los Angeles-based clothing brand @haveyoudiedavant creates clothes from recycled fibers and uses iconic pop culture images in her pieces.

Handmade products have a much more personal feel to them, and while by definition they take more time, they feel a lot more human than shopping at the mall or being branded.

There are countless other small businesses that we can shop from, but at the end of the day the decision between convenience and sustainability is one that we as consumers have to make. By buying from local and homemade stores we can reduce our carbon footprint and support people instead of a brand.

Businesses only react when their profits are affected, and if enough people refuse to buy from department stores and other fast fashion brands, it proves that our demands for change can be met with decisive action.