Kerry Washington Flashes 6-Pack Abs, Underboob in Cutout Dress on IG

Kerry Washington, 44, is totally turning heads with her latest Instagram post. The actress looks gorgeous and radiant in a cutout white dress that showcases her killer abs (and a little panty line, too).

Plus, she rocks her natural curls – and friends and fans in the comments couldn’t help but notice. “🔥🔥🔥”, wrote actress Tracee Ellis Ross, while Uzo Aduba said: “Gorgeous and I love the hair!”

Lisa Rinna from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shared her support in hearts, and Ilana Glazer said what everyone was thinking: “slow applause in here.”

“Break all the rules. #OverDressed #UnderBoob #WhiteAfterLaborDay #BeYou,” captioned Kerry. Instagram Photo.

So how does Kerry maintain those washboard abs? If you can believe it, she didn’t always enjoy going to the gym. “You don’t even want to be in your own body when [you] show up to the gym – I haven’t in years, ”she said Women’s health. “As women we live in this culture where it’s like, ‘You have to solve this problem. “”

Now Kerry loves a good Pilates session, for She. “Pilates has allowed me to focus on my appearance and my health in a way that is neither abusive nor critical,” she explained to WH. Her trainer, Juliet Kaska, adds that Kerry uses a bunch of different machines and equipment to amplify her workouts.

In 2012, Kaska mentioned that Kerry’s favorite Pilates gear includes The Reformer, The Chair, and The Table. “That way our training can also be very diverse in what we do, what she needs and where we can meet,” her coach said. Women’s health.

When she’s not working on her Pilates moves, Kerry said Seduce that she also enjoys hiking, swimming, SoulCycle, using his Peloton bike, sweating on the elliptical machine and grooving in dance classes. “I do different things, but I’m more obsessed with water aerobics,” she said. “Now I do it with my friends on the weekends. ”

Loving her workouts made Kerry toned and glowing. Brb, find the nearest Pilates studio.

