Pakistan: jeans and t-shirt ban for teachers met with backlash

Are t-shirts and jeans appropriate to wear to school? Islamabad would find this inappropriate. Pakistan’s Federal Directorate of Education issued a notice on Monday asking female teachers not to wear jeans and tights. The same notification prohibited male teachers from wearing jeans and T-shirts. All principals have been instructed to ensure that their teaching and non-teaching staff (men and women) ensure personal hygiene, including regular haircuts, beard trimming, nail trimming and use perfume, Dawn reported. By letter, the FDE also asked directors of educational institutions to ensure the implementation of the dress code. The letter explained that in addition to the premises, the dress code also extended “during official gatherings, ceremonies and meetings”. He further added that “all teaching staff should wear a teaching gown when teaching in the classroom and lab coats while taking practical time in the labs. “A simple and decent shalwar qameez, pants, a shirt with a dupatta / shawl. Women observing Purdah are allowed to wear a headscarf / hijab while ensuring her appearance is clean and neat,” Dawn reported citing the letter. For men, too, the appropriate dress code was “A simple and decent shalwar qameez, preferably with a waistcoat depending on the weather conditions.” Wear a dress shirt (full sleeves preferably with tie) and pants (cotton dress and pants only). The move, however, sparked a lot of backlash on Pakistani social media, with some calling it a violation of women’s freedom to dress. We are strongly condemned. #Pakistan, the FDE on Monday asked female teachers not to wear jeans and tights and banned their male counterparts from wearing jeans and t-shirts. This is a serious violation of basic human rights and women’s freedom. https://t.co/V961W5t8IY– MAGholey (@magholey) September 8, 2021 Focus on improving education standards rather than the dress code. Federal Directorate of Education issues dress code for male and female teachers https://t.co/Ri1KiMpHdy– zahid Hussain (@hidhussain) September 7, 2021 While we are still busy telling men and women what to wear. The rest of the world is getting laid back by creating spaces for reflection, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based applications. Federal Directorate of Education issues dress code for male and female teachers https://t.co/ptjgITxtfI– my najma (@MinhasNajma) September 7, 2021 The dress code will not stop the unpleasant thoughts of the men / teenagers that we have in our society. So kindly, keep this thought of the Taliban to yourself. We were brought up in the same country that you made the young nation think the worst. https://t.co/Chz4tR1lzE– chimeric (@Oneofabich) September 8, 2021 It also received support from people who considered it the “appropriate garment” for teachers to wear. It should have happened a long time ago. Fully support this step taken in the right direction by the FDE. Now they have to make sure the rules are followed. Dress code and hygiene should also be implemented in other departments of the company. https://t.co/mRMFvoXMF6– Saud Adeel (@Saudqureshipk) September 8, 2021 Encouraging step. The dress code according to Islamic education should be applied and extended to all educational institutions in the country and for teachers and students. https://t.co/c4c4G2md1S– Ansar Abbasi (AnsarAAbbasi) September 8, 2021 Pakistani newspaper Dawn contacted an FDE director who said the letter was published with good intentions and added that it was the responsibility of teachers to observe proper dress code as they are role models for them. students. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

