Who becomes a woman?





NEW YORK (AP) First female governor of New York. American Girl Dolls. Statue of Liberty. Prabal Gurung celebrated all things woman-related on Wednesday night on the catwalk and off of his New York Fashion Week show along the downtown waterfront. He sums up his inspiration with a quote borrowed from Pulitzer Prize-winning fashion and culture critic Robin Givhan: To be a girl is to be powerful, because power is redefined. Whether Gurung achieved this in his spring-summer mix of sporty dresses, baggy pants and elegant evening wear is up to one interpretation, but he has given a lot of thought to the fundamental questions of today’s culture wars about inclusiveness, diversity, justice, femininity, beauty and appropriation of the body of women. Who can be all or nothing? Who becomes a girl. In today’s world, maternal matriarchal energy is much more needed than ever, ”he told The Associated Press of Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park in New York Harbor, with Lady Liberty as a backdrop. America, he said, has always been a woman but has not always been treated well. “New York is also a woman,” Gurung said, as was new governor Kathy Hochul, who took over. posted last month after the Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment scandal, and sat in the creator’s audience with Amelia Hamlin, Huma Abedin and Maye Musk, Elon’s model mother. I’m a storyteller, you know, and I tell different kinds of stories. And as a storyteller, I am a healer. Through stories, you can connect people. You see people. And that’s the fashion. Fashion is about seeing people, telling stories and the joy and optimism that come with it, he said. This particular story follows Gurung’s 10th anniversary show two years ago in which he put models in beauty pageant scarves that read, Who Becomes American? He used highlighter yellow tulle, bubble dresses, and electric green trucker jackets to tell his story this time around. Gurung showed off seamstress button details alongside feathery, figure-hugging looks. There were tea dresses, undyed denim pants, and wrap mini dresses. And he did it in conjunction with Mattel’s American Girl, one of his show sponsors. The doll brand is launching a limited edition T-shirt for girls and their dolls featuring multicolored letters with: Stronger in Color. Some of her guests held personalized American Girl dolls to celebrate all the limitless possibilities, according to a press release sent to the media ahead of the show. Did Gurung know what an American Girl doll was before pairing? No, I didn’t, to be completely honest, he admitted. No matter. Gurung is a strong advocate and ally of people of color, immigrants, non-binary people, women. He concluded: I wanted to create a world where people would feel tonight that different kinds of beauty exist somewhere. ___ Follow Leanne Italy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

