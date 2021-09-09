Jasmine Tookes wears Zuhair Murad wedding dress





Like most brides, Jasmine Tookes went all out for her wedding look, walking down the aisle in a fairytale couture wedding dress designed by Zuhair Murad. The model – who knotted her longtime love Juan David Borrero – wore the most beautiful lace gown, which featured a 15-foot train and was inspired by an actual royal bride. Taking to Instagram to share photos from her big day, the model opened up about how she was “living a true fairy tale” with her new husband, while also explaining in detail how she chose her wedding dress and teasing the inspiration. maybe come from. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. “Thank you Zuhair Murad for making my wedding dress classic, timeless and gorgeous,” she wrote. “It’s a work of art !! Has any of you figured out who my inspiration is? I want to display it like this forever in my home!” The comments section was filled with suggestions that the look was inspired by Grace Kelly’s wedding dress. The actress married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956 wearing a Helen Rose gown, which also featured intricate lace details across the top with a pinched waist and voluminous satin skirt. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Keystone-FranceGetty Images Tookes also gave more details on her wedding look, explaining that she had known for a while that she wanted Murad to make her wedding dress. “I wanted him to make my dress from the moment I walked into his first fashion show,” she told American. Vogue from the Lebanese designer. “I sent him my inspiration, and he designed the most beautiful and timeless dress I have ever seen.” She paired the dress with satin shoes from Sarah Flint and diamond earrings from Ritani. For the evening reception, Tookes changed into a bodycon Galvan mini dress to dance the night away. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

