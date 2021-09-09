Met Gala 2021: How & When to Live Stream Fashion’s Biggest Night





If it feels like it’s been forever since the last Met Gala, it’s because it was. It was in early May 2019 the last time that stars of every conceivable category of celebrity gathered on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City dressed and in the case of the last event, intentionally. overdressed to live up to the theme of the night, Camp. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 with Gala could not go as planned and the 2021 festivities, “In America: A Fashion Lexicon”, were postponed, moving the usual event from the first Monday in May to September 13. For those thirsty for the fusion of fashion and famous faces, anticipation for Monday’s long-awaited Met Gala could not be higher. Of course, the demand for access to the red carpet is just as high. But although you can’t get to the actual steps without some serious connections, it is easier than ever to watch arrivals from your favorite device. In fact, you are already exactly where you need to be. What is the Met Gala? For more than 70 years, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has marked the opening of its Costume Institute’s annual fashion show with the Met Gala, a way to raise funds for the institute while giving celebrities the opportunity to to be sartorial not to mention the beauty department. Each year since the early 1970s has a theme, usually coinciding with the last exhibition, and participants are expected to interpret it creatively and glamorously with the help of their favorite stylists, glamor teams, and fashion designers. Past themes have included cubism, dance, and Catholicism, as well as tributes to specific design houses. Although a 2020 theme has been announced, “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” it looks like those plans have been scrapped. Instead, the new theme, “In America: A Fashion Lexicon,” has been set to coincide with the exhibition of the same name, and the evening will be hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. When is it ? Due to COVID-related postponements, this year’s Met Gala breaks with the tradition of being held on the first Monday in May and will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday, September 13. Who will be there? Celebrities are notoriously low-key about whether or not they’ll attend the Met Gala until one day they sometimes wait to get out of their limos, but in the past the event has drawn stars like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Emma. . Stone, Harry Styles, Michael B. Jordan and many more.

