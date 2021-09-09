Fashion
Worsening gender segregation under Taliban could push girls to disguise themselves as boys, warns author
The more gender segregation worsens in Afghanistan, the more young girls will need to dress up as boys to access human rights and fundamental freedoms, one author said.
But Jenny Nordberg, who was the first to uncover the decades-old phenomenon of bacha chic in the Western world, warned that this practice would be much more dangerous under the Taliban regime.
[Its] very sad that he must exist. It’s a function and it’s a product and it’s a symptom of extreme gender apartheid, Ms Nordberg, author of Kabul’s Underground Girls: Searching for Hidden Resistance in Afghanistan, Recount I.
As a result of the rapid capture of Afghanistan by the Taliban, the freedom of women and girls was drastically curtailed as many people attempted to flee the country.
Those who stay may be willing to go to great lengths to carve out a life for their children.
Ms Nordberg, a Swedish journalist, said: What would make this [bacha posh] to go away is if the need for it becomes obsolete. It won’t happen anytime soon. The more the gender segregation gets, the more there is a need for something like this, the more people will try to do it.
At the same time, under the Taliban, it is more dangerous to do anything, she added.
What is bacha chic?
Word look means boy in Dari the most spoken language in Afghanistan while chic translates to disguised as.
Ms. Nordberg says it’s almost like a third kind in Afghanistan, which dates back over 100 years.
It is a creative solution to one ofthe most segregated societies in the world, where men have almost all rights and women and girls have almost none of what we consider basic human rights.
The practice is not well documented, with Ms Nordberg claiming bacha chic living below the surface like so many other things in Afghanistan, which is a very closed and very secretive society.
More bacha chic come back to being raised as girls when they reach puberty, although some remain confused by who they are.
Ms. Nordberg first discovered the tradition of bacha chic in 2009 while researching women’s rights in Afghanistan and focused on the practice over the next five years.
In an interview with Azita Rafaat, a former Afghan lawmaker, the politicians’ daughters revealed that their brother was actually another sister.
I had seen their brother in a family photo of the four children, Ms Nordberg said. The girls were very girly, in quilts, and their brother had short hair and wore a sweater. I was like, okay, well, obviously we don’t understand each other very well. And then the other girl said to me: No, really, she’s our sister.
Ms Rafaat later revealed that she dressed her six-year-old daughter as a boy to avoid social pressure both within the family and the general public and to silence critics who think a son is the only thing who counts.
Ms. Rafaat herself had a forced marriage and saw her life completely interrupted by the Taliban regime in the 1990s.
She once said to Mrs. Nordberg that some things are happening in Afghanistan that you as a western people really cannot imagine.
The decision meant Ms Rafaats’ youngest child could play outside and sit in the front of the car. But it also gave the whole family more freedom as the girls could be escorted with what looked like a boy.
Families across Afghanistan have different reasons for raising their daughters bacha chic.
I think there are two main categories, it’s either something that’s meant to be a privilege or it’s a burden. And it comes down to wealth, Ms. Nordberg said.
It’s like a privilege given to girls, and it certainly means more freedom and you see more of the world all over the place. For some families, this allows their daughter to learn.
For poor families, bacha chic means they can send their daughter to work and earn money.
The practice raises human rights and identity issues, but Ms. Nordberg said Afghan activists believed it was less of a problem than forced marriage and the rape of girls.
I think the way to look bacha chicis that it is a symptom of a very dysfunctional society.
But the ruse cannot go further. Ms Nordberg said: Looking at the last few weeks, the women are horrified and they stay home from work and they prevent their daughters from going to school.Bachaposhwill not solve any problem in this direction.
