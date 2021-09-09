Etro appoints Fabrizio Cardinali CEO

MILAN The arrival of EtroThe first CEO under its new owners reflects the new phase that is underway for the famous Italian brand.

Thusday, Etro will reveal that he has nominated Fabrizio Cardinali for the role, WWD can exclusively reveal. His arrival is expected before the end of the year.

With 25 years of experience in the luxury industry, Cardinali joined Etro after Dolce & Gabbana, where he held several positions within the company, and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Member since June 2017.

His tenure of nearly 13 years at Dolce & Gabbana was interspersed with five years at Compagnie Financière Richemont, where he served as CEO of fashion brands ranging from Dunhill to Lancel.

In this new role, Cardinali will work closely with L Catterton and the Etro family, including founder and president Gerolamo Etro, known as Gimmo.

As noted, a giant private equity firm L Catterton acquired a majority stake in Etro in July with the aim of expanding the customer base of Italian fashion brands, expanding into new categories, improving its digital presence and boosting its global expansion, with a focus on the opportunities offered by Asia.

I am delighted to have the opportunity to join Etro during such an exciting time for this iconic fashion house, said Cardinali. I have long admired the company’s heritage, distinctive Italian style and craftsmanship, and look forward to working closely with L Catterton, the Etro family and the entire management team to capitalize on a number of exciting opportunities to grow the customer base and expand our category offerings and international footprint.

The Etro family involved in the business includes siblings Veronica, Creative Director for Women’s Collections; Kean, creative director of men; Ippolito, who oversees strategic management, and Jacopo, who is in charge of the domestic line.

The brand is widely known for its iconic paisley pattern, bold travel-inspired designs and precious fabrics.

Luigi Feola, Managing Partner and Head of Europe at L Catterton, praised how Cardinali has established himself as an unrivaled luxury fashion leader with incredible vision and creative energy, noting that his depth of expertise and sense operations make it well placed to lead this project. new chapter of growth as we seek to build on Etros’ incredible legacy across the world.

Gerolamo Etro founded the company in 1968 as a textile company. In the 1980s, it expanded into men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, accessories, beauty, perfumes and home items. As we enter this meaningful new phase for the company, we are delighted to welcome an experienced and brilliant manager like Fabrizio, said Etro. I am convinced that his vision and knowledge of the business will greatly contribute to improving Etros’ future growth and strengthening its positioning as a leading fashion brand on the global luxury scene.

The company was previously managed by Francesco Freschi, who held the position of Managing Director. He was previously an external consultant for the company for 20 years.

Former Valentinos CEO Stefano Sassi had been quietly consulting for Etro for several months and sources believe he was another asset in negotiations with L Catterton.

Etro relies on a global store network that includes 140 stores in more than 58 countries, with flagships in cities ranging from Milan and London to Paris, New York, Beijing and Tokyo.

Etro also has 20 travel retail doors, and the brand is available in department stores and multi-brand boutiques.

In addition, e-commerce operated directly by Etros currently operates across Europe, the United States and Japan.

With around $ 30 billion in equity in its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton, backed by LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has been busy taking a majority stake in the French manufacturer since the start of the year. of Jott outerwear, known for its lightweight and affordable down jackets in January. In March, it took a majority stake in Birkenstock with the family holding company Financire Agache, an investment vehicle controlled by luxury titan Bernard Arnault and his family. That month L Catterton also sold Dondup to the Made in Italy Fund.