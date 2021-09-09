Teaching Notes: Partners in Learning Moves Fashion Show for Special Needs to Virtual Mode – Salisbury Post

SALISBURY Partners In Learning will be canceling its in-person special needs fashion show scheduled for September 14 due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers in Rowan County. A virtual date will be set later in the fall.

There are so many variables to consider when planning an event during a pandemic. Our committee took the time to review the specifics of our event, including current COVID-19 rates, safety recommendations, and the families playing on our show, which led to the difficult decision to go 100% virtual. with this year’s event. Many of our models are medically fragile and it is our responsibility to keep them safe. Our most successful year was our virtual fashion show last year. We hope the community can support us again this year, as they did last year, ”said Norma Honeycutt, Executive Director of PIL.

The annual fashion show is in memory of a former student Jacob Usher who passed away in 2015 at the age of eight due to heart disease. Funds raised through this event go directly to programming needs, including adapted equipment and materials, as well as scholarships for families who could not afford the necessary services.

Families of children with special needs can face enormous medical and educational costs. Our goal is that no child receives any service because of the family’s financial situation, ”said Director of Development Amy Vestal.

Partners In Learning began providing telehealth services early in the pandemic to help support parents and continue services during the current wave.

The need is greater than ever, with our waiting list of over 420 children. Parents call us daily, begging us to bring their child into our high quality preschool education center. It is not because there is no room in our centers that we cannot support the family ”, declared the director of interventions, Cassie Karriker.

Donations can be made by sending a check to 2386 Robin Rd. Salisbury, NC 28144 or by visiting epartnersinlearning.org.

Hood receives $ 10,000 seed grant for climate change and theological education

SALISBURY Hood Theological Seminary was invited to apply and received the Climate change and theological education $ 10,000 seed grant from the American Association for the Advancement of Scientific Dialogue in Science, Ethics and Religion.

Hood is one of only two seminaries in the Association of Theological Schools to receive this type of scholarship. The grant requires that a compulsory course be reviewed and that the seminar offers an on-campus event to present the global climate crisis. The deliverables of the grant will be executed by the International Center for Faith, Science and History in Hood, and Sharon Grant will act as project director and professor.

Place of RCCC students in 2021 SkillsUSA

SALISBURY Nine students from Rowan Cabarrus Community College participated in the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships in North Carolina. The virtual conference showcased vocational and technical training, with students participating in approximately 120 business, technical and leadership competitions in more than 95 business areas.

The following students from Rowan-Cabarrus programs in Automotive, Cosmetology, Electrical Systems Technology, Engineering, and Graphic Design competed and placed this year:

Marc Fruchtman of Salisbury, First Prize, Engineering Skills Project Showcase

Morgan Stackof Concord, second place, Cosmetology

Cody Hillof Concord, Third Place, Electrical Construction Wiring

Joshua Fruchtman of Salisbury, fourth place, Automotive Systems Technology

Brianna Richerof Salisbury, Third Place, Graphic Design

Jeinny Lopez Isepof Concord, fourth place, Pin Design Contest

Nick Arnstenof Salisbury, third place, t-shirt design

Rachel Sedlacekof Concord, fourth place, T-Shirt Design

Darren Steeleof Kannapolis, Fifth Place, T-Shirt Design

We are proud of these talented students and applaud the skills they have developed in their chosen fields of study, said CRCC President Carol Spalding. University isn’t just about going to the classroom, and getting involved with organizations like SkillsUSA helps students take their education and career prospects to the next level.

This year, Rowan-Cabarrus advisers included Tony Bean and Jim De Friess, Engineering; Denise Tuchek, Cosmetology; Ryland Perry, advertising and graphic design; James Hauss, Electrical Systems Technology; and Carl Smith, Automotive Systems Technology. Jon Crockett from HVAC provided further assistance.

The Colleges SkillsUSA chapter has been recognized as a quality chapter in the Chapter of Excellence program.

SkillsUSA is a national partnership of students, educators and industry, working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce by providing students with the opportunity to learn personal skills, professional skills and technical skills based on academics. The organization has more than 350,000 student and instructor members nationwide.