Marks and Spencer post dress snap with Holly Willoughby but shoppers call it awful





Holly Willoughby has attracted thousands of fans across the country during her television career for her sense of humor and the personal touch she brings to presentation. Usually her fans rave about some of her fashion choices as well, so much so that she posts every This Morning outfit on social media for them to enjoy. But his latest collaboration with M&S doesn’t seem to have been so well received by buyers, who have been quite vocal about a big problem they spotted. READ MORE: Controversial New 6 Primark Underwear Line With ‘Hidden Advantage’ Sparks Debate Among Buyers With fall starting to set in, retailers have been showing off their latest looks for the season online. M&S recruited frequent collaborator Holly, 40, to model her latest dress, posting the photo on Instagram to her 1.8 million followers on Wednesday night (September 8).



The photo consisted of Holly standing under a pink neon sign that said "anything but ordinary", with a dark brick wall with creeping ivy and a few shrubs for that fall vibe. The dress itself featured a striking white, black, blue and gray splash pattern and was paired with low cut black boots. M&S simply captioned the post: "Anything but ordinary … @hollywilloughby". Buyers and fans in the comments weren't too enthusiastic about the outfit and made their reservations known, highlighting one big issue: "Horrible dress! It overwhelms Holly, "one client advised. "Oh come on Holly, would you really like to wear this?" Another asked. "Horrible dress," said a third. Despite the detractors, there were also fans of the dress: "Pretty is already thinking about buying my laid back cool look," said one supporting fan. What do you think of the outfit? Let us know in the comments here.

