The freshest frames are coming for your fall style (and soul)





To achieve this new direction, during the first lockdown in the UK, Torstensson assembled a men's clothing swat team who were tasked with designing what a modern men's wearable wardrobe could look like. Frames' new CEO, Nicolas Dreyfus (formerly Global CEO of The Kooples), also brought rich experience to the table. My strategy was to work with the team to come up with a new dressing system, continues Torstensson. I wanted a plan so that men of all ages could put something together. This plan underpins the new Frames Fall 2021 collection, which includes three tight sub-collections. The first is Modern Classics: true basics that are maybe only 10-15% more directional than what you might find elsewhere, like the fitted overcoat or cashmere sweater you fall in love with and keep for 20 years. . Next comes Smart Comfort, Frames' response to the precariousness of men's fashion accelerated by pandemic life; standout pieces include technical padded blazers, nylon vests and tapered drawstring pants with discreet cargo pockets. These two lines are anchored by the third collection, Denim, comprising refined versions of those long-standing models that the brand has built its name on truckers, jeans and ropes many of which use the same high performance characteristics as those of the modern classics and intelligent comfort. . We have antimicrobial and biodegradable denim throughout the collection, says Torstensson. Other pieces feature stretch fabrics, breathable fabrications and the brand is also experimenting with waterless denim for 2022. At the heart of it all, however, is the emphasis on slow fashion, these are pieces designed to last for many years to come. It's something Torstensson believes other designers should embrace as well, especially in a world where, after Covid-19, we've all had time to reflect. It's more important than ever for you to take a long view, he says. Social media, rapid production, and throwaway trends create enormous stress for fashion brands, but it can take 50 years to build or turn a business around. I think it's very healthy for brands to remember this, especially in today's landscape. The Frame men's clothing collection releases today, Thursday, September 9, frame-store.com

