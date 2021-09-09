Track and field market size worth $ 549.41 billion by 2028





SAN FRANCISCO, September 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The World athleisure marketthe size is planned to reach 549.41 billion USD by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report from Grand View Research, Inc. People need clothes that are both comfortable and stylish. Athleisure is defined as a combination of sporting and casual leisure activities and as a result the industry is growing at a rapid pace. This is a popular category because it taps into several major trends, including a global shift towards consumers wearing more casual clothing, consumers seeking comfortable clothing, and a more health-conscious consumer engaging in more casual wear. more sporting activities and requiring high-performance clothing for these activities. Main lessons and findings: The mass athleisure-like segment accounted for the largest share of over 64% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a stable CAGR during the forecast period.

The demand for very comfortable clothing with sporty features has increased in recent years, and wide pockets and elastic knot elements have become important products for carrying large cellphones, handbags and a few other everyday essentials.

The growing popularity of the utility fashion trend has driven the demand for active utility clothing

The yoga clothing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is also expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

North America had the largest market share in 2020; However, Asia Pacific will register the fastest CAGR of over 10% from 2021 to 2028 Read the 117-page market research report, “Analysis report of Athleisure market size, share and trend by Type (mass, premium), by product (shirts, yoga wear), by end user (men, women), by distribution channel ( online, offline) and segment forecast, 2021 – 2028by Grand View Research The True Fit Fashion Genome (Via Direct Trade), which analyzes data from 17,000 brands and 180 million True Fit users, confirms that athleisure orders have increased 84% since the start of the season. pandemic; sale of women’s sports stockings in the UK only were five times higher in december 2020 that in april 2020. In addition, the order volumes for sales of men’s sportswear increased by 20% compared to the previous year. Target’s activewear line All in Motion, which had only launched before the pandemic, reportedly overtook $ 1 billion in sales. According to GQ, at least a dozen new companies have entered the market with identical origin stories over the past five years. To name but a few, the UK companies Ashmei and Iffley Road; the Danish brand Doxarun; and the American brands Isaora and Tracksmith, the former focusing on high-end training equipment and parkas and the latter investing in a retro Ivy league see. Grand View Research has segmented the global sports market on the basis of type, product, end user, distribution channel and region: Athleisure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Athleisure Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Yoga clothing (tops, pants, shorts, unitards, capris, others)



Shirts



leggings



Shorts



Others

Athleisure End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Athleisure Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Athleisure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa List of key players in the Athleisure market Brands Hanes , Inc.

, Inc. Adidas AG

Mountain

PANGAIE

Under Armor, Inc.

Outerknown

Eileen Fisher

Patagonia, Inc.

Usury Pact, LLC

Lululemon Athletica Discover more studies related to Global clothing, footwear and accessories industry, conducted by Grand View Research: Sustainable athletics market The size of the global sustainable sport recreation market has been estimated to be $ 79.41 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The size of the global sustainable sport recreation market has been estimated to be in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. Yoga Clothing Market The global yoga clothing market size was estimated to be $ 31.3 billion in 2018.

The global yoga clothing market size was estimated to be in 2018. Clothing market sublimated by dyes The global dye sublimated clothing market size was estimated at $ 4.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027. Go to Grand View Compass, our intuitive BI market research database of over 10,000 reports About Grand View Search Grand View Research, a United States-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated and personalized research reports and consulting services. Checked in California and headquartered at San Francisco, the company has more than 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,200 market research reports to its extensive database each year. These reports provide in-depth analysis of 46 industries in 25 major countries around the world. Using an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and assess upcoming opportunities. Contact: Sherry james

Corporate Sales Specialist, United States

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll free: 1-888-202-9519

E-mail: [email protected]

The Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow us: LinkedIn| Twitter SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athleisure-market-size-worth-549-41-billion-by-2028–cagr-8-6-grand-view-research-inc-301372190.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos