This Dress Makes Me Wanna Pay $ 810 To Be Essentially Naked
During quarantine, I wore cropped tops almost exclusively. I used to be an advocate for little tops even before the TikTok trend of little tops and big pants started. I am not saying exactly that I am a revolutionary, but neither am I saying that I am not.
Starting in high school and to my dismay at my loosely enforced dress code, I realized I felt more comfortable whenever you could see a little bit of my skin. Obviously, this trained me well for the “Going Out Top” stage of college, but due to my affinity for jobs in the creative fields, I never really learned the meaning of the term “Appropriate Office”. When Rihanna wore her famous mesh dress at the 2014 CFDA Awards, I used it for inspiration. The see-through look taught me what I could actually get away with wearing, bare skin, in public and, spoiler alert, that’s a lot.
Unfortunately, I don’t have a CFDA price to accept, nor even a savings account that could possibly pay for my own something done. with 216,000 Swarovski crystals. I’m not Rihanna either, no matter how well my protest journal works (although we have the same Big 3, which I’m sure does count for something). I will say however that I a m someone who could technically splurge a Louisa Ballou dress at $ 810 (although I shouldn’t) Something I’m convinced is the next best thing next to RiRi’s look.
For starters, this dress doesn’t have all of those dazzling adornments that would scare me to sit for fear of crushing them (even though sitting in a pile of jewelry looks luxurious). Instead, it’s a simple design that always seems revolutionary; a mesh dress that would look a bit modest due to its length, but not at all because it’s quite pure.
If the name Louisa Ballou is familiar to you, it is probably because the brand was worn by everyone from Dua Lipa to Bella Hadid to Sophie Turner. Her most popular dresses are mesh, completely sheer, and often feature bright colors and dreamy prints. In my opinion, Rihanna’s CFDA look worked so that all of us, models and normal alike, could run, maybe wearing a dress that made our bodies look looks like the ocean.
Wearing a crop top to sit on a sofa wasn’t necessarily the norm ‘uniform of unprecedented times, but that naked dress, on the other hand, feels worthy of the great re-emergence. After being locked inside for months, this see-through design gives me a taste of freedom, and I’m personally ready to show off everything from my collarbone to my belly button, as Rihanna taught me.
Welcome to Big Ticket, a column that says “wow, it’s expensive” and also “we can’t stop watching it”. This time it’s part of The New New, our digital cover exploring all the ways to have more fun with clothes this fall.
