Fashion
Men’s fashion market | Evolving Men’s Fashion to Drive Market Growth
NEW YORK, September 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / –
The “Men’s Clothing Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024” report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With ISO 9001: 2015 certification, Technavio is proud to partner with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The difference in potential growth for the menswear market between 2020 and 2024 is $ 153.87 billion. To get the exact annual growth variance and the growth rate YOY, Click here.
Key market dynamics:
Market engine
Market challenges
The evolution of men’s fashion is one of the main drivers of the market. In addition, the growing demand for organic men’s clothing will help the market to grow.
Find out more about the main drivers, trends and additional challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE sample report now!
The Menswear Market report is segmented by Product (Upper Garments, Underwear, Coats, Jackets & Suits, Intimate & Sleepwear, & Accessories & Others), Distribution Channel (Offline & Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, AEM, North America, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 39% market growth during the forecast period.
See our sample report for an accurate prediction of the contribution of all segments and regional in-store opportunities.
Companies mentioned in their offers
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Industria by Diseo Textil SA
Dry SA
Levi Strauss & Co.
LVMH Word Hennessy – Louis Vuitton
To access more supplier profiles with their key offers available with Technavio, Click here
Related reports on consumer discretionary include:
Global Non-Store and Online Menswear Market The global off-store and online menswear market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, AEM, North America, and South America) and product (clothing and accessories and others).
Download an exclusive free sample report
World Footwear Market The global footwear market is segmented by product (non-sport footwear and athletic footwear), end user (women, men and children), distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download an exclusive free sample report
Main topics covered:
