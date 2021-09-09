Lori Harvey is the image of luxury in a cutout Greek dress and silky heels at New York Fashion Week





Lori Harvey takes New York Fashion Week by storm. The model attended the Dundas x Revolve show at Casa Cipriani on Wednesday night, joining Ciara, Alessandra Ambrosio, Emily Ratajkowski and other big names in the front row. For the event, Harvey herself launched a new design of the collaboration with a touch of on-trend cutout; the halter dress also featured a greek neckline, bodycon fabric and chain link suspenders. More New Shoes Fans of the design can already purchase the new dress for $ 428 at Revolve.com. Lori Harvey attends the Dundas x Revolve show in New York City on September 8. – Credit: Jamie McCarthy / Dundas x Revolve Jamie McCarthy / Dundas x Revolve A closer view of Lori Harveys’ heels. – Credit: Jamie McCarthy / Dundas x Revolve Jamie McCarthy / Dundas x Revolve Amid a revitalization of silhouettes from the 1990s and early 2000s, cutout patterns are also making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season, from Cult Gaias’ beloved twist dress to peek-a-boo patterns. of Monts. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and many more are big fans of the summer trend. On her feet, Harvey herself continued the luxurious appeal in a pair of sleek satin heels; the round toe stiletto heels showcased a shade of metallic bronze fabric secured with a strap through the toe as well as the ankle. Lori Harvey attends the Dundas x Revolve show in New York City on September 8. – Credit: Jamie McCarthy / Dundas x Revolve Jamie McCarthy / Dundas x Revolve As for Harvey, while bold looks are also part of his typical style rotation, sweatpants are actually a more common staple in the models’ closet. Throughout 2020, Steve Harvey’s daughter continued to make her chic debut in a comfy silhouette, modernizing comfy pants with designer tank tops, chunky shoes, and on-trend accessories. She even recently teamed up with Naked Wardrobe for her own capsule of stylish comfort clothing. In addition to its new collection, the model also serves as PrettyLittleThing Ambassador and has previously partnered with Sephora and Dolce & Gabbana for a series of advertisements and campaigns. She also creates her own skincare line, SKN by LH. The story continues Channel Lori Harvey in these new shoes from the Dundas x Revolve collection. Credit: Courtesy of Revolve Courtesy of Revolve Buy now: Coco Dundas x Revolve heel, $ 298. Credit: Courtesy of Revolve Courtesy of Revolve Buy now: Dundas x Revolve Kate Boot, $ 598. Credit: Courtesy of Revolve Courtesy of Revolve Buy now: Dundas x Revolve Gigi Boot, $ 350. Click on the gallery for more Lori Harvey’s glamorous style over the years. Launch gallery: Lori Harvey’s boldest style moments over the years The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

