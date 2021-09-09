The pandemic has reshaped corporate dress codes

Me N inside Notes to staff in 2016, JP Morgan Chase relaxed the dress code. 240,000 employees of a US bank were able to hang up suits and wear business casual clothes. Some clothes remained beyond the pale color ( NOT. -Shirts, flip flops, tank tops, yoga pants). However, many have become fair games, such as polo shirts, skirts (appropriate length) and dress sandals.

Ironically, JPMorgan was one of the sultry corporate giants ahead of its time (turtlenecks and hoodies have long been fashion choices for the giants of Silicon Valley). Others followed, so to speak. Men’s corporate uniforms and women’s overalls designed to reflect them are increasingly seen as traces of former male-dominated offices and greater (yet incomplete) equality in the workplace. In the world of, it no longer fits the purpose. As more and more people move around by running or cycling, it turns out that it is not practical to change into a fullsuit, as jackets folded into backpacks tend to lose their value. freshness.

These days, even the pinstripe investment bankers at Goldman Sachs no longer need to connect with their clients in meetings. Formal wear suppliers are going through a difficult time. Last year, Brooks Brothers, which had been sewing button-down shirts since 1818, filed for bankruptcy. British retailer Marks & Spencer announced last month that it would not sell men’s suits in more than half of its largest stores.

The pandemic has completely separated office work from presence, and many corporate workers have moved to less starchy jobs. However, unlike JP Morgan, in most cases there are no guidelines on what is right and what is not. Variants of Delta are forcing companies to delay their return to the office, but that day will come. When workers return to their desks, at least sometimes, new accommodation rules may be necessary.

Much has been written about what people wore on Zoom Call during the lockdown (and what they weren’t wearing: some retailers have significantly outperformed pants in the past year and a half. Reported this). Fashion designers like Giles Deacon in the UK have launched a fashion collection that lets you work from anywhere, aiming to look stylish in slightly loose clothing. Two Japanese companies, Aoki and Something Inc, have created pajamas (a hybrid of soft, comfortable suits and loungewear) ideal for home video conferencing. Aoki uses the same fabric as the pajamas, but with a costume-like fit. FMH Jama is “business upstairs, loungewear downstairs”.

That doesn’t mean casual Friday has replaced Athleisure’s work week. Indeed, some workplaces have already suffered an informal backlash. In 2017, men were in the British House of Commons deputy You no longer need to wear a tie when attending a chat. Previously, you could only be Tires on a hot summer day. But earlier in September, President Lindsay Hoyle announced that she hopes all MPs will be smarter. Jeans, chinos and sleeveless tops are available.

Overall, personal clothing speaks more than personal taste. People’s clothing choices are becoming fashionable. It is no coincidence that the cheerful glow of the 1920s came shortly after World War I and the disappointment of the Spanish Flu. Couture brands today want professional men and women to feel a new urge to dress when the pandemic finally recedes.

Bartleby too. Like Sir Lindsey, she encourages employees to maintain a formal presentation. Yes, some people can have a messy look, but not everyone. Dressing rooms with taste and elegance do not require designer clothes or expensive watches. He shows commitment and seriousness. A freshly washed crisp shirt lets the world know about your efforts. I don’t wear tracksuits.

And while going to the office is a ritual, costume styling can be fun rather than chore. How to dress is part of his personal expression. It also separates public and private. Undressing a formal office and slipping into a cozy office marks the daily shift from work to non-work. The line was blurry during blocking and could be done with a bit of sharpening. A man in a suit and tie is a man who loosens his tie at the end of the day.

