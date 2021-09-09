Fashion in Harlem opens with a history lesson

Dress art is nothing new, it’s the norm, a way of life, really for black people in New York, especially in Harlem. Fifty-five years ago, the Harlem Institute of Fashion (HIF) was founded by Lois K. Alexander-Lane, and a few years later, the institute organized its own fashion shows for Harlem Week. These shows lasted from 1979 to 1996, but the spirit and style that these streets saw never ended. Today, the exhibition On display: fashion in Harlemat the New York Public Libraries’ Schomburg Research Center for Black Culture Research honors the legendary art that was at the heart of HIF and Harlem Week. Guest hosted by Souleo, the Harlem pop-up features stock footage, costumes, runway video footage, physical archival material like old runway programs, and more. A big part of the reason we made this exhibit is because so many documents were lost when [HIF] firm. Hope this will help to remember [these moments] and be able to identify some of these people, Souleo tells Cut.

Souleo knew he had to organize this exhibition when one day, while rummaging through his partner Beau McCalls’ closet, he stumbled upon pictures of the 70s, 80s and 90s parades in Harlem. Immediately enthralled, he thought more people should know what McCall and the other black creatives were doing at the time. It was then that Show Out was born. I really wanted to amplify that legacy for today’s generation and even for the older generations who kind of overlooked what was going on with the Harlem Institute of Fashion, he says.

Souleos’ goal: amplify black history documented by Blacks in a country that often turns a blind eye until it becomes trendy. Without stock photos and video footage, it would be easy to say this never existed or happened, and Souleo refuses to have those memories erased. He wants visitors to leave the show feeling inspired, not only by the art on display, but also by the support of other black fashion organizations that are currently doing the work. We were rewriting history, and we are history, and it deserves to be documented every step of the way.

Below is a rundown of what to expect from Show Out: Fashion in Harlem. These archival images capture the quintessential soul that black people in Harlem possessed and displayed through fashion. The exhibition opens today and will last until September 16 at Schomburg Center for Black Culture Research in Harlem.

Photo: Beau McCall

Tonya Jackson is one of the role models I was really hoping to find. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find where she is now, but she was one of the most popular models for the catwalk. She was in almost every trail they’ve done over the years. I was told that she had campaigned with Dark & ​​Lovely hair care products. She definitely used it as a launching pad. It was great to see that she got something like this from her experiences with the Harlem Institute of Fashion. But I love this photo in particular. Think about fashion today and how everyone experienced fashion shows, but we have to see some on social media because we weren’t invited. These shows were by the people, for the people. It was free and open for everyone to experience and really help democratize fashion in that sense and really make it a community experience, not this exclusive, high end, only if you have the money you can experiment with the garment. No, it was for everyone. I loved it because it really captures that energy.

Photo: Karl Crutchfield

It’s the work of one of the show’s designers, Queen Bilquis aka Cynthia Harmon, and it has an incredible story. At 15, she embraced Islam and started creating designs [that reflected that]. his fashion [stems] about her identity as a black Muslim woman and wishing to have clothing options for this demographic that represents their religious heritage while remaining stylish. She was doing it back then in the mid-1980s, but it still connects to today’s modest fashion trends, where it’s about not showing so much skin and keeping [clothing] according to his faith or personal preferences. She was one of the most popular designers of these shows when she was showing from 1987 to 1991 because she embraced black culture and black faith and gave these women the opportunity to always represent on the runway. And I love it because it’s so dramatic. i can see that on Drag race because of that high collar, the flare of the garment, the skirt and the train. It gives you all that extravagance! That’s why I absolutely wanted that in there. In addition, the material is taffeta, we saw it reappear on the catwalks with designers incorporating it. Everything old is new again.

Photo: Beau McCall

One of the reasons I chose this is that she sells the garment and is proud of it. She’s happy [and] she is happy. And so, I really wanted to celebrate how fashion, especially in black culture, is a way to express ourselves, find joy, and affirm who we are. And I think with her position, with this pose, she does all of that and more. As a curator, [some of these images] It might not be exactly my taste for fashion or at least what taste and fashion is today, but it captures a moment in time. It’s just as important because you can see the evolution of fashion through this process, whether you like the garment or not, it’s still important to the narrative and the story. It definitely captured the moment of flamboyance, theatrical, very costumed fashion, which is important as well. I love it because she is so in her moment. I think you see a lot of this through the pictures. You see them enjoying who they were, who they are, regardless.