The best denim trucker jackets for men in 2021 – Robb Report

The trucker jacket is a garment with character. Put one on and you have an instant look of James Dean poise. Or maybe you’re looking for a hint of Joey Ramone’s punk rock rebellion. Marlboro man more your speed? However you cut it, a trucker jacket is all about attitude but with a light touch (well save the leather motorcycle jackets for another day). There is a subtlety and versatility in trucker jackets that make them a workhorse in many men’s wardrobes.

Like almost all denim, the history of truckers begins with Levi Strauss & Co. After pioneering blue jeans, the brand introduced its first denim blouse in 1905 as the outerwear equivalent of its pants. resistant. It was defined by a boxy fit, a double pleated front, riveted buttons and a single breast pocket. In 1953 it became the Type II, which built on the original workwear design with side adjustment tabs and an additional chest pocket. It was the Type III, introduced in 1967, that defined the model for most truckers we know today: vertical seams in place of the pleats of its predecessors, smaller chest pockets and the addition of warmer pockets.

As far as the design goes, this is a pretty flawless specimen. In the years that followed, few were able to improve on its basic form. The materials, however, went far beyond classic indigo-dyed denim. The trucker transforms into a relaxed luxurious layer when rendered in things like suede, woven cashmere, and corduroy. While it’s no substitute for the polish of a blazer, a trucker jacket is a must-have top to have in your outerwear arsenal. Here are nine of the best to buy now.

Robb Report editors scour the world (and the internet) in search of the best of the best and only endorse products that we love and think you will like, too. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission.